Happy Makar Sankranti 2026: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share This Kite Festival

Makar Sankranti stands out as one of India’s most cherished mid-harvest festivals, celebrated with vibrant customs and deep spiritual meaning. This festival marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn, ushering in longer days, the start of Uttarayan, and a wave of hope for new beginnings.

In 2026, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Wednesday, January 14, with the sacred moment of Sankranti at 3:13 pm, as per the Hindu calendar and Drik Panchang.

On this day, families across the country will gather for holy baths, charity, and festive traditions that unite communities in joy and gratitude. As kites fill the sky and prayers fill the air, here are 25+ wishes, messages, and greetings to make your Makar Sankranti even more special.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2026!