 Kite Festivals In Mumbai: From Shivaji Park To Girgaon Chowpatty, Here Are Top 5 Places To Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2026
This year, no large-scale kite festivals have been officially organised due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled a day after Makar Sankranti on January 15. Despite that, the festive spirit remains intact, and Mumbaikars can still head to several popular spots to enjoy kite flying with friends and family.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
article-image
Just like many parts of India, Mumbai celebrates Makar Sankranti with vibrant kite flying, festive cheer, and families coming together under colourful skies. Every year, the city witnesses kites of all shapes and sizes flying high, creating a joyful atmosphere across its open grounds and beaches.

This year, however, no large-scale kite festivals have been officially organised due to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled a day after Makar Sankranti on January 15. Despite that, the festive spirit remains intact, and Mumbaikars can still head to several popular spots to enjoy kite flying with friends and family.

Here are the top 5 places in Mumbai where you can celebrate Makar Sankranti with kites:

Shivaji Park, Dadar

One of Mumbai’s most iconic open spaces, Shivaji Park turns into a kite-flying hub every Makar Sankranti. Families, youngsters, and kite enthusiasts gather on the vast ground to enjoy friendly kite battles and festive vibes.

article-image

Juhu Beach

Flying kites against the backdrop of the sea adds a special charm. Juhu Beach attracts large crowds every year, with the cool breeze making it an ideal spot to keep kites afloat for longer.

Kite Festival, Ghatkopar

A kite festival is being organised at Jolly Gymkhana, Ghatkopar, on January 14 to mark Makar Sankranti. The event is scheduled to begin at 4 PM, offering a community-driven celebration for locals.

Oval Maidan

Located in South Mumbai, Oval Maidan is another popular destination for kite flying. Its open space and central location make it a favourite among both residents and office-goers looking to dive into the festive spirit.

Girgaon Chowpatty

A classic Makar Sankranti spot, Girgaon Chowpatty comes alive with colourful kites dotting the sky. The beach atmosphere, festive snacks, and sunset views make it perfect for an evening celebration.

