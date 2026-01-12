Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding |

Celebrity weddings often come with couture moments and jaw-dropping details, but at newlyweds Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur, it was the groom's wrist that quietly made headlines. While the couple's heartfelt vows and intimate wedding moments continue to win hearts, take a look at Stebin's ultra-rare luxury watch, which turned out to be one of the most understated elements of the ceremony.

Stebin Ben's show-stopping timepiece

Stebin, as groom, looked effortlessly sharp in a crisp daisy-white tuxedo featuring a waistcoat, crisp white shirt, chic blazer and matching trousers, perfectly tailored for the intimate white-themed ceremony. He finished the classic look with a neat bow tie, his signature black glasses and a diamond stud in his left ear.

But the real showstopper was his watch. According to Instagram watch-spotting page Insanely Luxurious Indians, Stebin wore the extremely rare Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P, a collector's dream timepiece.

Crafted from platinum, the 40 mm watch features a striking ruby-set octagonal bezel, a refined grey dial with ruby hour markers, luminous hands, and a high-end automatic movement. While the official value of the watch is not confirmed, the market price is approximately ₹9 crore.

Inside their white-themed Udaipur ceremony

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon tied the knot in a Christian ceremony on January 10, 2026, in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family. Sharing their first wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever." The photos, including a tender kiss and emotional aisle moments, quickly went viral.

Kriti Sanon's sister and actor Nupur looked every bit the classic bride as she walked down the aisle in a dreamy white lace gown. Her dress featured an off-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice, and a trumpet-style flare that flowed beautifully as she moved.

A net veil with a trailing finish completed the look, creating a picture-perfect bridal silhouette. Keeping her styling minimal, Nupur chose to skip heavy jewellery, opting instead for her wedding ring and delicate five-petal pearl earrings.