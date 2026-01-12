 Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleStebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece

Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece

Singer Stebin Ben turned heads at his Christian wedding with Nupur Sanon by wearing a rare Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P-001 watch worth around ₹9 crore. The ruby-set bezel timepiece stole attention alongside his elegant white suit, making his groom look one of the most talked-about details from the Udaipur wedding.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon wedding |

Celebrity weddings often come with couture moments and jaw-dropping details, but at newlyweds Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon's dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur, it was the groom's wrist that quietly made headlines. While the couple's heartfelt vows and intimate wedding moments continue to win hearts, take a look at Stebin's ultra-rare luxury watch, which turned out to be one of the most understated elements of the ceremony.

Stebin Ben's show-stopping timepiece

Stebin, as groom, looked effortlessly sharp in a crisp daisy-white tuxedo featuring a waistcoat, crisp white shirt, chic blazer and matching trousers, perfectly tailored for the intimate white-themed ceremony. He finished the classic look with a neat bow tie, his signature black glasses and a diamond stud in his left ear.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...
article-image

But the real showstopper was his watch. According to Instagram watch-spotting page Insanely Luxurious Indians, Stebin wore the extremely rare Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711/112P, a collector's dream timepiece.

FPJ Shorts
Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece
Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About His Bedazzling Timepiece
Australia Tightens Student Visa Rules For Indians; What New High-Risk Status Means
Australia Tightens Student Visa Rules For Indians; What New High-Risk Status Means
Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Turns to AI 'Vibe Coding' On AudioNoise Project, Uses Google Antigravity
Linux Creator Linus Torvalds Turns to AI 'Vibe Coding' On AudioNoise Project, Uses Google Antigravity
Kotak Mahindra Bank Names Anup Kumar Saha As Whole-Time Director, Bringing 32 Years Of Leadership Experience
Kotak Mahindra Bank Names Anup Kumar Saha As Whole-Time Director, Bringing 32 Years Of Leadership Experience

Crafted from platinum, the 40 mm watch features a striking ruby-set octagonal bezel, a refined grey dial with ruby hour markers, luminous hands, and a high-end automatic movement. While the official value of the watch is not confirmed, the market price is approximately ₹9 crore.

Inside their white-themed Udaipur ceremony

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon tied the knot in a Christian ceremony on January 10, 2026, in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family. Sharing their first wedding pictures on Instagram, the couple wrote, "I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever." The photos, including a tender kiss and emotional aisle moments, quickly went viral.

Read Also
Kriti Sanon Turns Stunning Bridesmaid For Sister Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Wedding In Green Gown...
article-image

Kriti Sanon's sister and actor Nupur looked every bit the classic bride as she walked down the aisle in a dreamy white lace gown. Her dress featured an off-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice, and a trumpet-style flare that flowed beautifully as she moved.

Read Also
Nupur Sanon Marries Stebin Ben In A Dreamy Lace Gown At Udaipur Christian Wedding; Inside Video Of...
article-image

A net veil with a trailing finish completed the look, creating a picture-perfect bridal silhouette. Keeping her styling minimal, Nupur chose to skip heavy jewellery, opting instead for her wedding ring and delicate five-petal pearl earrings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About...

Stebin Ben Wore Rare ₹9 Crore Ruby Watch For Christian Wedding With Nupur Sanon: Know More About...

Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels...

Nick Jonas Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka Chopra In Strapless Dior Gown & Bvlgari Diamond Jewels...

Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...

Kriti Sanon Steals Spotlight At Nupur–Stebin's Wedding Reception In Midnight-Blue Couture, Sings...

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Know Why His Birth Anniversary Is Observed As National Youth Day?

Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Know Why His Birth Anniversary Is Observed As National Youth Day?

FOMO Out! FOBO In! What Is This Workplace Trend Taking Over the Internet?

FOMO Out! FOBO In! What Is This Workplace Trend Taking Over the Internet?