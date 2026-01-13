 मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings & Messages In Marathi
मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings & Messages In Marathi

मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings & Messages In Marathi

Here are 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 wishes, greetings, and messages in Marathi that you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones on this special occasion.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 11:34 PM IST
मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings & Messages In Marathi | FPJ

Makar Sankranti marks the beginning of a brighter phase, symbolising positivity, prosperity, and new beginnings. Celebrated with joy, kites, tilgul, and warm gatherings, this auspicious festival brings families and loved ones together to welcome the Sun’s northward journey. As we step into Makar Sankranti 2026, the festive spirit fills homes with happiness, hope, and sweetness.

Exchanging wishes on Makar Sankranti is a beautiful way to spread love, harmony, and good thoughts. Marathi wishes, in particular, add a heartfelt and cultural touch, making greetings feel more personal and meaningful. Here are 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 wishes, greetings, and messages in Marathi that you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones on this special occasion.

25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes In Marathi:

मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings & Messages In Marathi
मकर संक्रांतीच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! 25+ Happy Makar Sankranti 2026 Wishes, Greetings & Messages In Marathi
