Ananya Panday Dons ₹1.10 Lakh Turquoise Lehenga, Later Goes Wild In Cheetah Look For Her Friend's Wedding

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 08, 2025

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday clearly had the time of her life at her friend’s star-studded wedding, and her style served just as much drama as the festivities themselves

For one of the wedding events, the Gen-Z fashion muse turned heads in a vivid turquoise-green lehenga by Bhumika Sharma

The ensemble, named the Jasma Lehenga Set was priced at ₹1.10 lakh, and complemented with a statement choker and dangling earrings

Switching gears for the evening bash, the actress slipped into an unreleased Anamika Khanna couture creation, all decked up with intricate motifs and embellishments

The look featured a strapless corset-style top paired with a floor-length embroidered skirt, accentuated gold kadas and bold jhumkas

And just when fans thought she was done serving looks, Ananya went wild for the after-party — transforming into a chic cheetah

She donned a custom mirror-work mini dress by Mirchi by Kim, completed with cheetah-inspired makeup featuring black nose, faux whiskers, and flushed cheeks

Thanks For Reading!

Deepika Padukone Channels CEO Glam In Tailored Sabyasachi Cashmere Ensemble At Mumbai Summit
Find out More