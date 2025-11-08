Deepika Padukone Channels CEO Glam In Tailored Sabyasachi Cashmere Ensemble At Mumbai Summit

Deepika Padukone at a Mumbai summit | Instagram

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone just reminded everyone what corporate chic looks like, and she did it in head-to-toe Sabya. Stepping into a leadership summit in Mumbai, the actress redefined power dressing, sharing the stage with the Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself. The two fashion forces discussed identity, art, and contemporary definitions of "Indian luxury".

Deepika stuns in Sabyasachi look

Deepika looked very much like a CEO in a sleek ensemble from Sabyasachi’s Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, styled by her long-time collaborator Shaleena Nathani. The actress donned an Italian cashmere-tailored cropped jacket, featuring delicate ivory floral embroidery and a gold-beaded border that shimmered subtly under the light. It was paired with high-waisted velvet trousers, cut from plush Japanese cotton, that offered structure without stiffness.

Keeping with her signature minimalism, Deepika skipped heavy accessories and donned a pair of pearl and gold earrings. Her makeup was soft and glowy, with bronze tones, sculpted cheeks, and a nude lip, with hair styled in her signature middle-parted, sleek ponytail.

Mum and baby duo in Sabya

Just days before this sighting, Deepika turned heads in another Sabyasachi creation, this time alongside husband Ranveer Singh and their daughter Dua. For Dua’s official reveal, the actress wore a regal crimson kurta set intricately hand-embroidered in gold zardozi. Keeping the look minimal yet royal, the actress accessorised with an uncut polki choker featuring emerald drops, stacked bangles, and statement earrings.

All eyes, however, were on little Dua, who made her public debut in an outfit as precious as her smile. Dressed in a miniature crimson kurta handcrafted by Sabyasachi’s atelier, the baby wore gota-patti detailing that echoed her mother’s ensemble.

Meanwhile, husband and actor Ranveer Singh complemented his ladies in a contrasting handwoven ivory kurta layered with a structured bandhgala.