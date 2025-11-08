What's On Today At Mumbai LitFest 2025: Full Day 2 Schedule & Highlights At Literature Live!

Mumbai LitFest 2025 Day 2 | Canva

After a buzzing opening day filled with literary debates and thought-provoking sessions, Mumbai LitFest 2025 enters its second day at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point — and the excitement only grows. The city’s oldest literary festival, now in its 16th year, continues to celebrate the written word in every form — from science to poetry, philosophy to pop culture.

Here’s your full guide to everything happening today, Saturday, November 8, at Mumbai LitFest 2025.

Mumbai Bookies

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM at Tata Garden

Kick off the day surrounded by the scent of books and the calm of nature. The popular ‘Mumbai Bookies’ session invites readers to enjoy two peaceful hours of silent reading amidst the greenery. Created by Shantanu Naidu, Gargi Sandu, and Pritesh Singh, this initiative is for those who simply want to read together.

Myths & Facts

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at Experimental Theatre

Tech journalist-psychologist Christian Stocker will present an eye-opening session on renewable energy, battery tech and mobility, exploring how green transformations are unfolding globally.

Left Brain, Right Brain

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM at Little Theatre

Scientist-novelist K. Sridhar and engineer-writer Amrita Mahale are set to dive into the intersection of logic and imagination in creative writing.

An Ode To Nature

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM at West Room 1

Attend a poetry workshop with novelist Zingonia Zingone, where she'll explore environmental themes, write on nature’s elements, and translate ideas into verse in a guided session.

Indelible

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Experimental Theatre

The event will feature the book launch of "Invisible in Plain Sight" by author Swati Pandey and a panel with social entrepreneur and author Ashok Alexander and chair journalist Yogesh Pawar on marginalised women’s stories of resilience and hope.

Book In Focus

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Little Theatre

Radio personality Hrishikesh Kannan, better known as Hrishi K, will be chairing an audience-participatory discussion of American author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s "The Great Gatsby" with authors Arjun Raj Gaind, Clara Nubile & Rehana Munir, exploring themes of class, ambition and society.

Super-Vision

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Experimental Theatre

Grace the launch of "Leadership Beyond The Playbook" by author Roopa Kudva, followed by a panel with corporate leader Arundhati Bhattacharya and news anchor Shereen Bhan on unconventional leadership.

Snap, Crackle & Pop

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Little Theatre

Authors Cathy Sweeney and Helene Flood will discuss trauma, societal collapse and storytelling with chair Rashmi Palkhivala.

Forever More

3:30 PM – 4:30 PM at Tata Theatre

Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan is set to be in conversation with neuroscientist Vidita Vaidya on "Why We Die: The New Science of Ageing & The Quest for Immortality."

'Subject' Matters

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM at West Room 1

Immerse yourself in a thought-provoking workshop by author Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta on biography writing. Learn how to build narrative voice, structure a chapter and capture your subject.

Ode-O-Meter

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Little Theatre

This panel is set to showcase multilingual poetry readings featuring authors and poets, including Amlanjyoti Goswami, Clara Nubile, Dion D’Souza, Jennifer Sigler-Robertson, and Zingonia Zingone.

Equality, Fraternity, Justice

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Tata Theatre

Attend the launch of "Why The Constitution Matters" by former Chief Justice of India and author Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud and "Our Living Constitution" by author Shashi Tharoor, followed by a discussion on India’s constitutional journey.

Poetry In The Park

6:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Experimental Garden

Join an open-mic poetry session hosted by Poets of Mumbai, perfect for budding poets and late-afternoon reflections.

In Safe Hands

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Experimental Theatre

Another book launch of the day featuring author Jerry Pinto’s "A Good Life" with readings by actors Soha Ali Khan & Jim Sarbh. Followed by a discussion chaired by journalist Faye D’Souza on palliative care and life stories.

Cat Got Your Tongue?

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Little Theatre

Word-nerds unite: writers Sumanto Chattopadhyay and Anuvab Pal will chat about the English language, storytelling and new word adventures.

Opening Lines

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM at West Room 1

The workshop by author Cathy Sweeney will teach you short-story craft, visual imagery and writing the first page. Dive into writing prompts and creative exercises.

"Reel"ing Us In

8:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Tata Theatre

Author Santosh Desai is all ready to launch his book "Memes for Mummyji" with TV show host Malini Agarwal. It will also include a fun, smart discussion on influencer fatigue, social media culture and digital identity.

And Here I Am

8:00 PM – 9:15 PM at Godrej Theatre

End the night with a powerful theatrical performance by actor-director Ahmed Tobasi, a dark, political comedy based on his true story from Jenin to Norway. It also includes a post-show discussion.