Bengaluru's Famous The Rameshwaram Cafe Makes Debut In Mumbai

Mumbai: A well-loved South Indian eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe, is bringing its flavours to Mumbai for three days. From November 7 to 9 2025, the cafe will open a pop-up stall at the event The Lil Flea, held at Jio World Garden in BKC, offering its signature dishes including ghee podi idlis, crispy dosas and freshly brewed filter coffee.

The stall will be located at Stall No. 13 in Food Zone 1, with the event running from 3 pm daily during those three days. Though The Rameshwaram Cafe has not yet opened a permanent branch in Mumbai, this pop-up gives local food-lovers a chance to sample its authentic South Indian fare.

On its official Instagram announcement, “Mumbai, are you ready for a South Indian food fiesta? Catch The Rameshwaram Café at The Lil Flea – Stall No. 13, Food Zone 1! Good food, good vibes, and a whole lot of Idly & Dosa.”

The Rameshwaram Cafe is known for its vibrant offering of South Indian dishes served with pace and warmth. Fans on social media have already expressed excitement, with comments congratulating the cafe, while others urged the cafe to open an outlet in Mumbai, "Come to Mumbai and stay forever."

The Rameshwaram Cafe is renowned for its classic South Indian breakfast items, notably the Ghee Podi Idli and an assortment of dosa dishes such as the Ghee Roast Masala Dosa and Butter Khali Dosa. Other popular items include its Filter Coffee and the podi (chutney powder) served with its meals. The cafe is recognized for its prompt service, tidiness, and vibrant, frequently bustling, environment.

For those looking to attend, tickets for The Lil Flea start at ₹499 plus GST. The event also features thrift shopping, handmade crafts and workshops alongside the food zone. This short-term pop-up offers a chance for Mumbai residents to indulge in authentic South Indian cuisine from a respected brand, right in the heart of the city.

