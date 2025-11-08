Bombay High Court Quashes Order On Asiatic Society Voter List, Elections Postponed For Verification

Bombay High Court | File

Mumbai: A key directive related to the upcoming elections of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai has been overturned, leading to a postponement of the polls and a re-look at the voter list. The directive, issued by the assistant charity commissioner, set 3 October as the cut-off date for membership eligibility in the society’s managing committee election, originally scheduled for 8 November.

Two new society members challenged the directive before the Bombay High Court. They contended that they had joined on 15 October and were being wrongly deprived of voting rights. The court, in its ruling, found that the assistant charity commissioner had exceeded his jurisdiction by interfering with the internal election process of the Society and therefore quashed the order.

Also Watch

In light of the high court’s decision, the Society’s management committee convened a meeting and unanimously resolved to postpone the election. A fresh schedule is now pending while the voter list undergoes verification. The postponement reflects the Society’s intent to ensure that all eligible members are included and the election process remains transparent.

Members of the Asiatic Society expressed relief and optimism following the resolution. The challenge and subsequent court ruling highlight the importance of fairness and proper procedure in institutional elections. With the cut-off date removed and verification underway, the Society aims to restore confidence in its electoral governance.

A new date for the elections will be announced once the scrutiny of the voter list is complete. The Society has reassured its members that the process will comply with its bylaws and allow members sufficient opportunity to review the final list of voters and candidates.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/