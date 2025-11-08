Thane Crime: Man Strangled By Wife & Neighbour To Cover Love Affair, Body Dumped In River In Badlapur; Police Launch Manhunt | File

Thane: In a chilling case of domestic betrayal, a 44-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her neighbour, with whom she was having an affair, before the duo dumped his body in a river in Thane district's Badlapur. The Badlapur police have launched a manhunt for both accused, who remain absconding since committing the crime on Thursday.

Victim's Wife Involved In Illicit Affair With Neighbour

According to senior inspector Kishore Shinde of Badlapur police station, the deceased, identified as Kisan Parmar, lived with his wife Manisha Parmar in Badlapur. Investigations revealed that Manisha had been in an illicit relationship with their neighbour, Laxman Bhoir (36). When Kisan confronted her about the affair, it allegedly led to a heated argument that ended in murder.

“During the altercation, Manisha and Laxman together strangled Kisan with a rope. After ensuring he was dead, they wrapped the body in bedding material and transported it to a nearby river, where they disposed of it to erase evidence,” inspector Shinde said, as quoted by PTI.

The police said the duo fled immediately after the crime. Later that evening, locals spotted a suspicious bundle floating in the river and alerted authorities. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body, which was later sent for post-mortem examination.

“The medical report confirmed death due to strangulation,” Shinde added. “Based on evidence from the scene and witness statements, it became clear that the murder was planned to cover up the affair.”

FIR Filed, Manhunt Launched To Trace Accused

Following the discovery, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against both accused. Police teams have since launched an extensive search operation in and around Thane district to trace them.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that frequent quarrels had erupted between the couple in recent weeks after Kisan became suspicious of his wife’s relationship with Bhoir. Neighbours also confirmed hearing arguments from the house a day before the incident.

“The accused thought dumping the body would delay police detection, but technical and local intelligence have already given us key leads,” an official said. Police have expressed confidence that both Manisha and Laxman will be nabbed soon. The investigation is ongoing.

