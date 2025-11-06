Thane Crime News: Barber Stabbed In Dombivli West After Refusing Haircut Due To Illness; Three Attackers On Run | File

Thane: A disturbing act of violence that stemmed from a simple denial of service. In the Subhash Road area of Dombivli West, a barber shop owner who refused to cut a customer’s hair because he was unwell became the target of a knife attack by an angry client and his associates.

The incident occurred when the barber, identified as Aftab Salmani (31), who runs a salon near Angara Bar, informed the customer that he would not be able to serve him due to health reasons. Instead of accepting the explanation, the visiting man and two companions began abusing Aftab, accusing him of deliberately refusing service.

Also Watch

According to the complaint lodged at the Vishnunagar Police Station, the three men then followed Aftab inside his shop, assaulted him and his staffer with kicks and punches. At one point, one of the assailants brandished a sharp knife and struck Aftab on his thigh. His co-worker, Mohammad Wasim, intervened to protect the barber but suffered a head injury after being struck against a wall.

Neighbours and other patrons rushed in upon hearing the commotion, and the attackers fled on a two-wheeler. In his complaint, Aftab also noted that one of the suspects remarked, “You never cut my hair before, you ignored my relative,” indicating that the motive may stem from a past dispute, according to a report by Loksatta.

Read Also Thane: Man Held In Suicide Abetment Case Escapes Police Custody By Jumping Off Train Near Kalyan

Police have registered a case against the three unidentified men under the invocation of assault with deadly weapon and other charges. They are searching for the culprits. Locals, meanwhile, expressed shock that such extreme violence erupted over a haircut refusal.

The incident highlights concerns about safety for small business owners and service providers in urban zones where tensions can escalate quickly. Residents have urged local authorities to increase patrolling around crowded commercial streets and ensure that shops have safe exits and quick access to help when needed.