Actor Gul Panag's Father Reacts To Mumbai BJP Chief Ameet Satam's ‘Will Not Tolerate Khan’ Remark

Mumbai: Gul Panag's father and Retired Army Lt Gen HS Panag has raied questions on Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai (BJP) unit chief Ameet Satam's recent ‘will not tolerate Khan imposed in Mumbai’ remark. Satnam's remarks came after Zohran Mamdani won New York mayoral polls and became the first Muslim mayor of the city.

Taking to his official social media channel on X (formerly Twitter), HS Panag wrote, "Why imposed? If at all, he or she will be elected."

HS Panag |

What Did BJP Chief Amit Satam Say?

BJP unit Chief wrote on X, "Just as the color of some international cities is changing, after seeing the surnames of some mayors and witnessing the Maha Vikas Aghadi's vote jihad, it seems necessary to stay cautious in the context of Mumbai..! If someone tries to impose a 'Khan' on Mumbai, it will not be tolerated! Wake up, Mumbaikars..!"

ज्या प्रकारे काही आंतरराष्ट्रीय शहरांचा रंग बदलतोय, काही महापौरांची आडनावं पाहिली आणि महाविकास आघाडीचा व्होट जिहाद बघितला, तर मुंबई संदर्भात सावध राहण्याची आवश्यकता वाटते..!



मुंबई वर जर कोणी 'खान' लादण्याचा प्रयत्न केला, तर सहन केला जाणार नाही!



जागो मुंबईकर..! — Ameet Satam (@AmeetSatam) November 5, 2025

The timing of his statement is significant as political parties in Mumbai prepare for the crucial BMC polls, language and regional identity have already been dominating campaign narratives. With Satam’s latest comment, religion has now entered the discussion.

Opposition Reacts To Satam’s Remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey also lashed at Satam's remark and said that his mental state has detoriated. Calling out his statement as bizarre, Dubay said, "Ameet Satam's mental state has deteriorated. From the day he became president, he realised he was about to be wiped out... That's why he's been making bizarre statements about the mayor of Mumbai from day one... May God give wisdom to people like Ameet Satam... I confidently say that a Marathi Hindu will become the mayor here... Under Ameet Satam's leadership, the BJP is sure to be wiped out..."