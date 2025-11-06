 Navi Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Unknown Accused For Setting Fire To Stalls Of Differently Abled Vendors In Turbhe
Navi Mumbai Police Files FIR Against Unknown Accused For Setting Fire To Stalls Of Differently Abled Vendors In Turbhe

The Navi Mumbai Police have launched a search for an unidentified person who allegedly set fire to stalls allocated to differently abled vendors at the Janata Market in Turbhe. The incident occurred around 1.25 am on Monday, when nine stalls were gutted in the blaze.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Police probe suspected arson after nine stalls for differently abled vendors gutted in Turbhe’s Janata Market, Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Police have launched a search for an unidentified person who allegedly set fire to stalls allocated to differently abled vendors at the Janata Market in Turbhe. The incident occurred around 1.25 am on Monday, when nine stalls were gutted in the blaze.

Stalls Allocated Under NMMC Scheme

According to police, the stalls were part of a scheme by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to provide business spaces to differently abled persons at various locations across the city. One such cluster of stalls was located near Om Arcade, along the boundary wall of the Turbhe railway compound.

Fire Broke Out Around 1:25 a.m.

Around 1:25 a.m., a fire broke out in one of the stalls containing a large quantity of goods and quickly spread to eight adjoining stalls. Firefighters from the NMMC Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames within an hour.

Navi Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Kamothe Woman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Fake Marriage Scam
article-image

Police Register Case Of Arson

"Stall owners have alleged that the fire was deliberately set by an unidentified person. Acting on their complaint, the we have registered an offence under Section 326(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the unknown accused and have initiated a probe to trace the person responsible," a police officer from APMC police station said.

