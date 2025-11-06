 Navi Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Kamothe Woman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Fake Marriage Scam
In Kamothe, a 40-year-old woman was cheated of ₹16 lakh by a man claiming to seek marriage. She met him through a matrimonial site and trusted him over four years before reporting the fraud.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: 40-Year-Old Kamothe Woman Duped Of ₹16 Lakh In Fake Marriage Scam | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A shocking case of fraud has come to light in Kamothe where a 40-year-old woman was reportedly cheated of around ₹16 lakh under the promise of marriage. The complaint was registered at the Kamothe police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the woman, a resident of Sector 19 in Kamothe, filled in her personal details on a matrimonial website in 2018. There she came into contact with one Nilesh Nifade Patil from Shirwade Vani village in Niphad taluka of Nashik district. He claimed to be a businessman and gradually won her trust by meeting her at Pune railway station over several occasions from June 2018 to June 2022.

During this period, Nifade Patil allegedly told the woman that he needed money for his business investments. He collected sums from her repeatedly and the total amount taken reached approximately ₹16 lakh. Whenever the woman asked for a return of money or clarification, he made excuses saying “I will give today, tomorrow”, delaying and avoiding her queries. Eventually she realised she had been duped.

On her complaint, an FIR has been registered by Assistant Police Inspector Rakesh Pagare and the investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Priyanka Khartmal. The initial probe revealed that the transactions and meetings frequently occurred around Pune railway station area, prompting the case to be transferred to the Bund Garden police station in Pune for further investigation.

Mumbai Police Constable Dies After Motorcycle Collides With Parked Milk Truck In Ghatkopar
This incident underscores the continuing risk of matrimonial frauds online, where trust and the promise of marriage are exploited to extract large sums of money. The Kamothe complainant now awaits justice and hopes that the accused will be brought to account.

Meanwhile, the police have urged individuals to exercise caution when dealing with online matrimonial contacts, verifying identities and not transferring large monies without proper safeguards.

