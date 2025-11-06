Western Railway Officer Sachin Sharma Completes Prestigious Ironman Malaysia Triathlon

On 1st November 2025, Sachin Sharma, Secretary to General Manager, Western Railway, successfully completed the globally renowned Ironman Malaysia Triathlon held at Langkawi Island, Malaysia. This international endurance race is considered one of the toughest sporting challenges in the world and consists of 3.8 km open sea swimming, followed by 180 km of cycling and concluding with a 42.2 km full marathon, amounting to a total distance of 226 km.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Western Railway –Vineet Abhishek, Langkawi’s warm and humid tropical climate made the event extremely demanding. The race commenced at the scenic Pantai Kok Beach, where participants swam in crystal clear sea waters with moderate tides. Immediately after the swim, the athletes transitioned to a 180 km cycling route passing through the picturesque coastline and steep hilly roads cutting across dense tropical forests. This biking course is known to be one of the most challenging among Ironman events, with an elevation gain of nearly 1600 meters and multiple tough climbs. The final running segment began from Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre and concluded at the beautiful Chenang Beach. While the run course was relatively flat, the heat and humidity tested the endurance and resilience of every participant.

Vineet further stated that Sharma displayed exemplary determination, discipline and mental strength throughout the race. As he approached the finishing stretch amid loud cheers, the event announcer proudly declared, “SACHIN, YOU ARE AN IRONMAN!” marking his official completion of the triathlon. After finishing, he was awarded the coveted Finisher’s Medal, Finisher’s Tower Coin and the official IRONMAN Finisher’s Jersey, symbolising his achievement.

Sharma is an avid endurance athlete and has participated in nearly 60 to 70 national and international marathons over the years. He has successfully completed the Comrades Ultra Marathon in South Africa, one of the world’s most challenging ultra-distance road races. He has also taken part in the Border Race also called as Hell Race in Jaisalmer, known for its extreme desert conditions, as well as the Silk Route Ultra Race in Ladakh, held at high-altitude Himalayan terrain. His continuous pursuit of endurance excellence and disciplined fitness regime have been a source of motivation and inspiration for many within the railway fraternity.

This remarkable feat by Sachin Sharma is a matter of pride for Western Railway, reflecting the commitment of its officers towards fitness, endurance and holistic well-being.

