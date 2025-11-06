BJP Gears Up For Local Body Polls; Ganesh Naik Appointed Thane District Election In-Charge

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik | File Image

Ahead of the upcoming local self-government (municipal and council) elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally appointed election chiefs and coordinators across all districts in Maharashtra, signaling the party’s full-fledged preparation mode.

As per the list released by the party, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has been entrusted with the responsibility of Election In-Charge for Thane district, while former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik will oversee election coordination for Navi Mumbai.

Minister Naik’s jurisdiction spans a large and politically significant region, including Thane city, rural areas, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayandar, Bhiwandi, and Navi Mumbai.

Speaking on his appointment, an office bearer of Minister said , “The BJP is fully committed to strengthening its grassroots network across Thane and ensuring transparent, development-oriented governance in every local body. Our focus will be on unity, organization, and reaching every voter.”

Party leaders said the appointments reflect a strategic move to decentralize election management and empower local leadership.

“With these appointments, the BJP has clearly shifted into election action mode,” a senior party functionary said, adding that the leadership at both state and district levels is now gearing up for the crucial polls.

