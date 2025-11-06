BMC Elections: Lottery For Ward Reservation On November 11; Fate Of SC, ST, OBC And Women Candidates To Be Decided | FPJ

Mumbai: The BMC administration has announced the schedule for lottery for reservation of wards for upcoming polls, deciding fate of hundreds of aspirants for the most-awaited BMC elections, which are expected to be held in January, 2026. Mumbai has total 227 civic electoral wards.

Lottery To Be Conducted At Bandra’s Balgandharva Rang Mandir

"The lottery will be drawn on November 11 at Balgandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra at 11 am. The draw of lots will decide the reservation of seats under the categories of: Scheduled Class (Women) Scheduled Tribes (Women) Backward Class of Citizens (General), Backward Class of Citizens (Women) and General (Women)," the BMC informed on Thursday.

Draft List On November 14, Objections Till November 20

The lottery results will be submitted for state election commission (SEC) on the same day. The draft of ward reservations list will be published on November 14 and citizens can submit their suggestions/objections till November 20.

Final List To Be Published On November 28

The SEC in its schedule had notified that the public suggestions/objections will be heard on November 21 and decision will be taken by BMC Commissioner. The final list of ward reservations will be published in government gazette on November 28.

Political Activity To Intensify Post Reservation Announcement

The poll campaign of all the political parties will take shape once the wards reservation is decided, for the most-anticipated BMC elections. The last BMC elections were held in February 2017, and the corporators term ended on 2022. Since then the richest-municipal corporation in the country is running under administrative rule.

