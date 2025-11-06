Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Celebrate Bird Week 2025 From November 7–12 With Quiz, Bird Watching And Photo Exhibition

Byculla Zoo | Photo Credit: BL Soni

Mumbai: On the occasion of Bird Week 2025, the BMC-run Veemata Jijabai Botanical Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo has organised several activities like quiz, bird watching etc starting from November 7 to 12 in interests of enviornment lovers, bird watchers, children and others.

Bird-Themed Quiz And Watching Sessions

On November 7 and Nobember 11, from 10 to 11 am, 'Bird-themed Quiz' is organised in collaboration with Shrustidyan, to spread awareness about birds, their importance and biodiversity. The activity will take place at the Bandstand area of the Mumbai zoo.

While on November 7 and 11, from 10 to 11 am, 'Bird Watching Activity' will be organised celebrating beauty and behaviour of free-ranging birds. The activity will take place in the zoo area. The Byculla zoo has 30-plus free ranging birds species, seven bird paradise species and six aqua species.

Photo Exhibition Showcasing Maharashtra’s Coastal Avifauna

Meanwhile, from November 5 to 12, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, an photo exhibition showcasing aviation splendor of Maharashtra's coastal region, has also been organised at the Bandstand area of the zoo.

