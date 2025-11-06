 Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Celebrate Bird Week 2025 From November 7–12 With Quiz, Bird Watching And Photo Exhibition
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Celebrate Bird Week 2025 From November 7–12 With Quiz, Bird Watching And Photo Exhibition

Mumbai News: Byculla Zoo To Celebrate Bird Week 2025 From November 7–12 With Quiz, Bird Watching And Photo Exhibition

On the occasion of Bird Week 2025, the BMC-run Veemata Jijabai Botanical Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo has organised several activities like quiz, bird watching etc starting from November 7 to 12 in interests of enviornment lovers, bird watchers, children and others.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:38 PM IST
article-image
Byculla Zoo | Photo Credit: BL Soni

Mumbai: On the occasion of Bird Week 2025, the BMC-run Veemata Jijabai Botanical Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Byculla Zoo has organised several activities like quiz, bird watching etc starting from November 7 to 12 in interests of enviornment lovers, bird watchers, children and others.

Bird-Themed Quiz And Watching Sessions

On November 7 and Nobember 11, from 10 to 11 am, 'Bird-themed Quiz' is organised in collaboration with Shrustidyan, to spread awareness about birds, their importance and biodiversity. The activity will take place at the Bandstand area of the Mumbai zoo.

While on November 7 and 11, from 10 to 11 am, 'Bird Watching Activity' will be organised celebrating beauty and behaviour of free-ranging birds. The activity will take place in the zoo area. The Byculla zoo has 30-plus free ranging birds species, seven bird paradise species and six aqua species.

FPJ Shorts
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya Directs Timely Completion Of Food Processing Training Programs
Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji; Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old Ludhiana Teen Caught With Fake Visa At CSMIA While Trying To Fly To Fiji; Probe Underway
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In Jail
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In Jail
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre
Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post, Demand Promotions From Within Cadre

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And...
article-image

Photo Exhibition Showcasing Maharashtra’s Coastal Avifauna

Meanwhile, from November 5 to 12, from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm, an photo exhibition showcasing aviation splendor of Maharashtra's coastal region, has also been organised at the Bandstand area of the zoo.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In...

Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits Man Held With Fake ₹500 Notes Worth ₹5 Lakh After 4 Four Years In...

Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post,...

Mumbai News: 17 Senior Civic Officials Oppose Retired DMC Chandrashekhar Chore Holding Key Post,...

Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In...

Pune: Case Registered Over Mundhwa Mahar Watan Land Deal In Bavdhan; Parth Pawar Not Named In...

Parth Pawar Pune Land Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Distances Himself As ₹300-Crore Deal...

Parth Pawar Pune Land Case: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Distances Himself As ₹300-Crore Deal...

Tracing The History of Mumbai's Oldest & First Literary Festival, Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest...

Tracing The History of Mumbai's Oldest & First Literary Festival, Literature Live! Mumbai LitFest...