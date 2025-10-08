Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces

BMC Garden Department officials participate in a biodiversity workshop at Byculla Zoo to promote climate-resilient and native greening initiatives |

Mumbai: The BMC hosted a one-day workshop on Wednesday to integrate scientific practices for increasing biodiversity into the city’s greening efforts. Organised in collaboration with WRI India and Ladybird Environmental Consulting LLP, the workshop focussed on urban parks, streets and traffic islands at Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo (Rani Baug), Byculla.

The workshop equipped BMC’s Garden Department and other horticulture officers in the city with knowledge and practical tools to enhance the city’s biodiversity.

Focus On Native Species And Sustainability

Jitendra Pardeshi, Superintendent of Gardens, BMC, said, “In a fast-growing city like Mumbai, conserving green spaces is essential. Planting native species helps enhance biodiversity and maintain ecological balance. Native trees thrive in our local climate and keep urban nature vibrant. Let’s join hands to make Mumbai greener and more sustainable.”

World Wildlife Week Initiative

Held during World Wildlife Week, the workshop featured technical presentations, panel discussions with experts, a nature trail to discuss on-site retrofitting, hands-on session matching plant-palette with retrofits in existing parks across seven administrative zones in Mumbai. The participants were guided about butterfly host plants and monitoring of bird and pollinator activity.

‘Mini Sanctuaries’ Approach To Urban Parks

Dr. V Shubhalaxmi, Co-Founder of Ladybird consulting said, "Our gardens must be more than just 'beautiful'; they must be 'Mini Sanctuaries.' If we develop urban ecosystems, bringing together the 'three siblings’—trees, shrubs, and herbs—and planting for pollinators, we can ensure that nature is both rejuvenated and resilient."

Part Of Mumbai’s Climate Action Plan

The initiative is part of Mumbai’s broader effort to align its urban greening agenda with scientific and nature-positive practices. Rewilding parks will help improve insect diversity, soil quality, plant health, butterflies, bees, reptiles, bird species, bats and terrestrial animals.

Developing a local biodiversity strategy and action plan is a key recommendation under the Mumbai Climate Action Plan so that it supports ecological balance and increases urban resilience.

