Mumbai Airport Customs Arrest 2 Passengers For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹24 Crore At CSMIA

Mumbai: In two separate cases, the Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested two persons, including a woman for allegedly smuggling hydroponic weed collectively valued at Rs 24 crore.

Passenger From Bangkok Intercepted

According to the Customs sources, on Monday the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers intercepted one passenger Aswant Kumar (30), a resident of Jalandhar on the basis of suspicion that he might be carrying some contraband items, after he arrived at CSMI Airport, Mumbai from Bangkok.

The officers then examined his check-in-baggage and noticed that the same were filled with 12 packets, stuffed with greenish coloured dry flowering and fruiting substance in lumps form which tested positive for hydroponic weed (marijuana), a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The said substance weighed 17.86 kg having an illicit market valued at Rs 17.86 crore. In his statement to the Customs, Kumar admitted that he was aware that smuggling of hydroponic weed and other illegal drugs into India attracts stringent punishment after which he was arrested on Tuesday.

Passenger From Phuket Intercepted

In another case, the Customs officers intercepted one Tasnumnnisa Shaikh, a resident of Ambernath, Thane, after she arrived from Phuket on Monday. Upon opening her trolley bag, the Customs officers found 45 packets containing green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form, which tested positive for hydroponic weed having net weight of 6.37 kg. In her statement, Shaikh admitted non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance.

Investigation Ongoing

In both the cases, the preliminary investigation disclosed involvement of other persons who are yet to be traced. As the investigations in the case are at preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused involved in the smuggling of the Hydroponic Weed, officials said.

‎Advocates Arun Gupta, Birender Yadav and Priti Singh argued for the arrested accused persons in the court after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

