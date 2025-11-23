Three-Day Tourism Extravaganza To Mark 80 Years Of United Nations, Concludes At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

AIKYAM 2025, a three-day celebration of culture, heritage, and tourism set amid the breathtaking rock-cut caves of Ajanta and Ellora, concluded on November 23. |

Mumbai: AIKYAM 2025, a three-day celebration of culture, heritage, and tourism set amid the breathtaking rock-cut caves of Ajanta and Ellora, concluded on November 23.

Global Cultural Celebration Marks UN’s 80th Anniversary

The event, organised by Sopaan, marked the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. It brought together global cultural practitioners, historians, artists, and diplomats for a celebration of India’s timeless wisdom and living traditions. Dignitaries from UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism, Municipal Corporation of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; diplomats from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, China, the Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and Thailand, and the country head of UNDP, participated in the festival.

The event featured Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and Odissi; a lecture by historian William Dalrymple, 'The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World', alongside talks by other thought leaders. A highlight was the musical recreation of the historic 1967 UN General Assembly concert by Pandit Ravi Shankar and Yehudi Menuhin, performed by Pandit Shubhendra Rao and Dutch cellist Saskia Rao-de Haas. Brazilian artist Sergio Cordeiro presented a live mural reinterpreting the Ajanta murals in a contemporary idiom. There were curated heritage tours to sites like the Daulatabad Fort and Bibi ka Maqbara, textile showcases of Paithani and Himroo, and a celebration of Maharashtrian cuisine, culminating in a visit to the Ajanta caves on the final day.

Speaking at the event, Sanjay Khandare, principal secretary, Maharashtra Tourism, said that Maharashtra stands at the forefront of India’s tourism landscape, committed to becoming a premier global cultural destination, with the Ajanta and Ellora caves serving as living expressions of the state's cultural depth and artistic brilliance. "As we commemorate 80 years of the United Nations, we gather for AIKYAM, a celebration rooted in the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, reminding us that the world is one family and reflecting Maharashtra’s legacy of bridging faiths, fostering art and inspiring unity across centuries," said Khandare who added that in In 2024, the state recorded India's highest foreign tourist inflow with 3.71 million international visitors. India reported 20.57 million international arrivals and over 2.94 billion domestic tourist visits in 2024. Cultural tourists account for nearly 40% of arrivals in India, with the country’s heritage tourism market, valued at US dollars 19.9 billion in 2024, is projected to reach US dollars 27.1 billion by 2033.

AIKYAM Turns Ajanta–Ellora into Stages of Cultural Unity

Siddhaant Mohta, co-founder and director of Sopaan, said that AIKYAM is conceived as an immersive three-day journey, transforming the sacred cave complexes of Ajanta and Ellora into living stages for unity and exchange. "We stand at a global pedestal where we amalgamate a unique confluence of art, culture, and spirituality to echo the United Nations’ founding ideals of peace, cooperation, and a shared global future," said Mohta.

Dr Timothy Curtis, director of the UNESCO regional office, stated that Ajanta and Ellora are among the earliest Indian sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. "The sites stand as dynamic Indian repositories of philosophy, creativity, and shared human endeavor. Their legacy, rooted in artistic excellence, scientific prowess, and the coexistence of diverse traditions, reminds us of what humanity can achieve together. In a rapidly changing world, these sites call on us to renew our commitment to dialogue, cooperation, and collective action.

