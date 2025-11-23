Mumbai News: Kanchi Seer Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi To Lead Maha Kumbhabhishekam

Nerul Hanuman, Sankaracharya | FPJ Images

The head of Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam in Tamil Nadu, Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi, will be visiting Mumbai for the first time after taking over the math seven years ago, following the passing of his predecessor, Sri Jayendra Saraswathi.

Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Deity Statues at SIES Nerul

The 70th pontiff will lead the third maha kumbhabhishekam of the 33-feet monolithic stone statue of Lord Aanjaneya, Sri Rama, Sri Vidhya Ganapathy, Sri Adi Sankaracharya, and the navagrahas at the South Indian Education Society (SIES)’s Nerul complex on November 27. The seer will arrive at the SIES Nerul complex on November 26.

Preparatory Religious Functions Begin on November 23

SIES will begin religious functions from November 23 to prepare for the kumbhabhishekam. This event coincides with the silver jubilee of the temples on the campus, said Dr V Shankar, president of SIES.

Ritual Significance of Ashta Bandana

The Lord Aanjaneya idol, along with other statues, was originally consecrated in January 2000 by Sri Jayendra Saraswathi and Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi. The kumbhabhishekam ritual, conducted periodically, includes the Ashta Bandana a process of affixing an icon to the peetam with eight specific herbs mixed with wood lac, limestone powder, resin, red ochre, beeswax, and butter, believed to rejuvenate the idol for 12 years.

Seer’s Visits to Other Temples in Mumbai

The Kanchi seer will visit the Chembur Sri Murugan temple on November 29 to offer gold idols of a serpent, spear, and peacock donated by a devotee. He will also be stationed at Sri Sankara Matham, Matunga, on November 28 and 29, and visit the Mahalaxmi and Siddhi Vinayak temples.

Cultural Event Participation

He will attend the Guru Vandana Samaroh hosted by religious, cultural, social, and educational institutions on the evening of November 29 at Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha Hall in Sion before leaving for Pune on November 30.

