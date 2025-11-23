Mumbai News: Two Young Workers Die In Two Separate Accidents At Vikhroli Construction Site; FIRs Registered Against Contractors | Representational Image

The Vikhroli police have registered two separate FIRs in connection with the deaths of two young workers at construction sites in Vikhroli East. Preliminary investigations in both cases point to serious lapses in safety measures by the respective contractors.

Painter Falls From Sixth Floor, Dies

According to the FIR filed on November 19, Akashkumar Santoshkumar Bharti, 20, a resident of Kalyan (East), had gone to carry out painting work at Building No. 236 of Agastha Infra near Sambhaji Maidan, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East).

At around 2 pm, while working on the 6th floor, Bharti lost balance and fell to the ground. His co-workers rushed him to Mahatma Phule Hospital, Vikhroli, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident was conveyed to his brother, Krishnakumar Gautam, 28, by supervisor Kamal Seth.

Police inquiries revealed that the building’s painting contractor had allegedly failed to provide essential safety gear and had not secured the work area, amounting to gross negligence. The Vikhroli police have booked the painting contractor and other responsible individuals under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Indian Justice Code (BNS).

Worker Falls Through Drainage Line Shaft on 22nd Floor

In another incident, as per an FIR based on a complaint by PSI Lakhan Suresh Sakhare, 20-year-old Amarpal Chetan Singh fell from the 22nd floor of an under-construction building No. 252 at Kannamwar Nagar on September 11.

Singh reportedly fell through a drainage line opening while work was underway. He was immediately taken by co-workers to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Vikhroli (East), where doctors declared him dead.

Following intimation from the hospital, police registered an accidental death report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and began an inquiry. Statements from workers indicated that the labour contractor had not provided mandatory safety equipment.

On November 23, the Vikhroli police registered an FIR against contractor Kurumurti Lalu Khatrawat, 39, of Tagore Nagar-08, Vikhroli (East), along with other responsible persons, under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the BNS for causing Singh’s death due to negligence.

Police said investigations in both cases are underway, and action will be taken against those found negligent in ensuring worker safety at the construction sites.

