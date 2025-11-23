Block Extends Over Two Hours, Suburban Services Disrupted Between Belapur–Panvel; Commuters Face Severe Hardship

Suburban train services between Belapur and Panvel remained suspended far beyond the scheduled block period on Sunday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded in the affected section. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Suburban train services between Belapur and Panvel remained suspended far beyond the scheduled block period on Sunday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded in the affected section. According to railway officials, special traffic send power block between Badlapur and Panvel was supposed to conclude by 11.45 am, after which services were expected to resume. However, due to a technical problem, the block continued for over two hours, concluded at 1.54 pm, and the first local from Belapur to Panvel was finally dispatched only at 2.17 pm.

Belapur–Panvel Travellers Struggle for Transport

According to sources, the prolonged disruption caused significant inconvenience to passengers travelling on the Belapur–Panvel stretch, many of whom were left with no option but to depend on crowded bus services, auto-rickshaws and cabs.

“However, keeping the block in mind, Central Railway had requested the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to operate additional bus services on the affected routes. Responding to the appeal, NMMC deployed extra buses between Panvel–Belapur, Belapur–Panvel, and Turbhe–Belapur. Buses were operating at intervals of 35–40 minutes, particularly on the Belapur–Panvel section. But after the unscheduled extension of the block, the arrangement fell short as the commuter rush swelled beyond expectations.”

Frustrated Passengers Slam Railway Planning

After the delay in the block and the late resumption of local services between Badlapur and Panvel, several commuters expressed their frustration on social media. Questioning the railway’s planning, they advised the authorities to improve their operational strategy and provide sufficient alternative arrangements to prevent inconvenience during such disruptions.

Read Also Mumbai News: Kanchi Seer Sri Sankara Vijayendra Saraswathi To Lead Maha Kumbhabhishekam

The shortage of public transport led to widespread complaints of overcharging by auto-rickshaw drivers and cab operators. Many commuters alleged that drivers took undue advantage of the situation.

Commuters Charged Exorbitant Fares

Suresh Chandane (45), a Belapur resident, said that a regular rickshaw ride from Belapur to Panvel typically costs Rs 200–Rs 250, but on Sunday, passengers were asked to pay anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 700, depending on urgency. Shared rickshaws, which usually charge Rs 70 demanded up to Rs 250, while cab operators also reportedly collected inflated fares.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/