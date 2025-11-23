Attention Mumbaikars! Mumbai Navy Marathon Causes Major Traffic Disruptions; 30 BEST Bus Routes Take Hit | File

Mumbai: The city witnessed major traffic disruption on Sunday morning as the Indian Oil WNC Navy Marathon 2025 was held in South Mumbai. Authorities shut down nine key roads for several hours and over 30 BEST bus routes were either cancelled, shortened, or diverted to manage the large crowd and ensure runners’ safety.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police, the road restrictions were active from midnight until 2 pm on November 23, covering major arteries such as Peddar Road, Bhulabhai Desai Road, Veer Nariman Road, Maharshi Karve Road, and M.G. Road. These roads form part of the marathon route, and they needed to be closed early to provide a secure space for the runners.

BEST officials confirmed that bus routes 132, 108, 123, and 155 were completely suspended from 5 am, since they normally run through the race corridor. Some other routes, including 77, 154, and 121, were cut short, their journeys now end at Haji Ali, Churchgate, and the ST office instead of completing their usual paths, according to report by Lokmat Times.

More than 25 bus services were redirected via alternate roads, such as the Coastal Road, Mukesh Chowk, Mahapalika Road, Mohammad Ali Road, and Shahid Bhagat Singh Road to avoid the sealed intersections. The traffic police and BEST issued public advisories in advance, urging commuters to plan their trips carefully and use alternate routes, as delays were expected throughout the morning.

This Navy Marathon is an annual event organised in partnership with the Indian Navy, drawing thousands of runners for the full marathon, half marathon, and 10K race. While the temporary inconvenience affected many Mumbaikars, officials emphasized that the arrangements were necessary to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event.

