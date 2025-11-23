Mumbai Archdiocese Clarifies No Plan To Sell St Stephen’s Church, Says Redevelopment Misread By Public Notice

The Roman Catholic Church in Mumbai has clarified that there are no plans to sell St. Stephen's Church, Cumballa Hill, following concerns raised by church members over a public notice issued last week regarding the sale of the church's property. | Representative Image

Church Clarifies Notice Was for Residential Redevelopment

The church stated that the notice was issued for the redevelopment of a residential property on K Jagmohandas Marg (Nepean Sea Road) owned by the church trust and not for the church itself. Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said that an error in the public notice caused the misunderstanding. He added that a clarification will be issued this week.

The St Stephen's Church, a public trust, published a notice last week, seeking buyers for the plot measuring 235.41 square meters on an 'as is where basis.' Offers will be opened on December 7. The property consists of a three-storey residential building and a few chawls located in one of the city's most expensive residential areas.

Many members of the church disagreed with the plan to sell the church land. The Association of Concerned Christians, which opposed the sale, wrote to the church, stating that members of the Catholic community donated the property for perpetual religious and community use. Therefore, under no circumstances should such property be alienated, transferred, or sold in consideration of money or commercial gain, Sunita Banis, treasurer and legal adviser to AOCC, said in her letter.

Redevelopment Without Safeguards Could Breach Trust, Says AOCC

The AOCC suggested that even if the existing structure is old or dilapidated, the property may be redeveloped or restored, but continue to be retained and used for the benefit of the Catholic faithful. "Such acts, if carried out, would not only amount to a breach of trust but would also jeopardise the future of Catholic institutions in Mumbai, leading to a situation where the community will be left without its own properties and places of worship," said Melwyn Fernandes, secretary of AOCC.

The archdiocese stated that the proposed sale has the charity commissioner's approval. "The public notice has the impression that the church is being sold. The church trust is seeking parties to redevelop a property that it owns. We will issue a clarification," said Barrett.

Fernandes said that the property, locally known as the Little Flower premises, was donated to the church. "Why can't it be used for the betterment of Catholics? The Catholic Church is only the caretaker and not the owner of all church lands," said Fernandes.

Archdiocese Defends Redevelopment Deal

The archdiocese said that the deal will benefit the church. "The church trust is the landlord, and the occupants are tenants. The sale process is part of the redevelopment plans, and the purchaser will have to settle the tenants. The church will be a beneficiary of the deal. The church trust is following all the norms of redevelopment," said Barrett.

