Wife Of Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA Dies By Suicide; Husband, Brother-In-Law, Sister-In-Law Booked For Abetment |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, Gauri Garje (28), wife of Anant Garje personal assistant to Maharashtra’s Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde died by suicide on Saturday night at her residence in Worli BDD Chawl. Gauri, a dentist at KEM Hospital, allegedly ended her life due to marital discord after discovering her husband’s extramarital affair. Worli Police have registered an FIR of abetment to suicide against her husband, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

Gauri Garje-Palwe (28) hailed from Pimpri village in Beed district and was the daughter of Ashok Palwe, a medical lecturer. She had completed her BDS from Aditya Dental College, Beed, and later worked at JJ Hospital before joining Sion Hospital and subsequently KEM Hospital as a dentist.

Gauri married Anant Garje on February 7 earlier this year in Beed district. The couple was living in Adarsh Nagar, Worli, before shifting on October 1 to a rented flat on the 30th floor of the newly redeveloped Worli BDD Chawl. Gauri’s brother-in-law, Ajay Garje, also stayed there.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Gauri’s father, she had been suspicious for months about her husband’s illicit relationship with another woman. While shifting houses, she allegedly found documents belonging to a pregnant woman from Mamata Hospital, which listed Anant Garje as the father. This discovery deepened the marital rift.

Gauri’s father further alleged that Anant threatened her not to disclose this affair to anyone, saying, “If you tell anyone, I will commit suicide and mention your name in the note.” He also accused Anant’s brother Ajay and sister Sheetal of mentally harassing Gauri and supporting the illicit relationship.

On Saturday evening, when no one else was at home, Gauri reportedly called her husband Anant and told him she was going to end her life. At that moment, Anant was accompanying Minister Pankaja Munde on a political tour. He rushed back, but by the time he reached home, Gauri had already hanged herself. She was taken to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Based on the complaint filed by Gauri’s father, Worli Police have registered an FIR against Anant Garje (husband), Ajay Garje (brother-in-law) and Sheetal Garje (sister-in-law). They have been booked for abetment of suicide. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/