Central Railway Detects 9.63 Lakh Irregular Travel Cases, Recovers ₹40.59 Crore In Fines

A ticket-checker (left) collecting fine from a ticketless passenger in an AC train. | X (@WesternRly)

Central Railway’s Mumbai Division has detected and penalised a total of 9.63 lakh cases of irregular travel between April and October 2025, recovering Rs. 40.59 crore in penalties. Among these, air-conditioned local trains accounted for 71,045 cases, averaging over 331 ticketless travellers caught daily. First-class coaches recorded 91,837 cases, averaging 429 cases per day, while second-class coaches saw 6,98,248 cases, with a daily average of 3,263 cases. Mail and Express trains reported 13,301 cases for fare differences, and 88,713 cases involved unbooked luggage.

As per data released by CR on Sunday, penalties collected included Rs. 2.28 crore from AC locals, Rs. 2.93 crore from first-class coaches, Rs. 33.69 crore from second-class coaches, Rs. 0.71 crore for fare differences in Mail & Express trains, and Rs. 0.98 crore for unbooked luggage.

In October 2025 alone, 1.34 lakh cases of irregular travel were detected, yielding Rs. 6.16 crore in penalties. Of these, AC locals accounted for 8,958 cases with Rs. 29.28 lakh recovered, first-class coaches recorded 10,686 cases with Rs. 34.07 lakh in penalties, and second-class coaches saw 1,00,535 cases with Rs. 5.21 crore collected.

Additionally, fare differences in Mail & Express trains accounted for 3,154 cases with Rs. 1.92 lakh collected, while unbooked luggage cases numbered 11,149 with Rs. 1.25 lakh recovered.

To curb irregular travel in AC suburban trains, Central Railway has introduced a dedicated AC Local Ticket Checking Squad, operating across the Mumbai Suburban Network, which runs 1,810 services daily, including 80 AC local trains. The squad responds to commuter concerns promptly and can be reached via a 24/7 WhatsApp complaint number, 7208819987. On average, the squad detects over 300 cases of passengers travelling without a valid ticket daily, recovering more than Rs one lakh in penalties each day.

Railway officials have appealed to passengers to travel responsibly and purchase valid tickets to avoid inconvenience and penalties. They emphasised that the ongoing ticket-checking drives are part of a larger effort to curb irregular travel, ensure compliance with fare regulations, and maintain a safe, comfortable, and dignified journey for all commuters across suburban, Mail, and Express services.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/