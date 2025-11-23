Railways Doubles Coach Capacity Of Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat To Meet Rising Demand

Vande Bharat | FPJ

In response to growing passenger demand, the Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat Express will operate with 16 coaches instead of the current 8, the Railways announced. The upgraded train configuration will be effective from November 24 on both Indore and Nagpur departures.

An official said, “Train no 20912/20911 Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat Express will now run with a 16-coach rake, comprising 2 AC Executive Class and 14 AC Chair Cars. The enhanced rake will carry 1,128 passengers, compared to 530 in the current 8-coach setup.”

The move is expected to significantly increase seating availability, reduce waiting lists, and ensure smoother travel for commuters. The Vande Bharat Express has consistently received high demand due to its speed, modern facilities, and safety standards. The upgraded rake will also improve operational efficiency on the Indore–Nagpur sector.

Additional Halts for CSMT–Solapur and Pune–Hubballi Vande Bharat Trains

Railways have also announced new halts on an experimental basis for two other Vande Bharat services.

CSMT–Solapur–CSMT Vande Bharat Express (Train no 22225/22226) will now stop at Daund station. Train no 22225 from CSMT will reach Daund at 8:13 pm, while Train no 22226 from Solapur will arrive at 8:08 am starting November 24.

Pune–Hubballi–Pune Vande Bharat Express (Train no 20670/20669) will halt at Kirloskarwadi station. Train no 20670 from Pune will arrive at 5:43 pm from November 24, and Train no 20669 from Hubballi will arrive at 9:38 am from November 26.

