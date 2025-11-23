Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case |

On 22 November 2025, between approximately 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm, my PA Anant called on the phone of my other PA. He was crying uncontrollably. With great distress, he informed me that his wife had died by suicide. This news was extremely shocking for me as well.

I have clearly stated that there should be no lapse in the police investigation. They must conduct a proper and thorough inquiry into the matter, and I have conveyed the same to the police. I also spoke to Gauri’s father, who is in deep sorrow, which I fully understand.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Incidents like this leave a lasting pain and numb the mind. It is impossible to know what may be happening in someone’s personal life. This sudden and tragic incident has left me deeply disturbed.

— Office of Pankaja Munde, Mumbai

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/