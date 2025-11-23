 Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEnvironment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case

In a tragic incident, Gauri Garje (28), wife of Anant Garje personal assistant to Maharashtra’s Environment and Animal Husbandry Minister Pankaja Munde died by suicide on Saturday night at her residence in Worli BDD Chawl. Gauri, a dentist at KEM Hospital, allegedly ended her life due to marital discord after discovering her husband’s extramarital affair.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case |

On 22 November 2025, between approximately 6:30 pm and 6:45 pm, my PA Anant called on the phone of my other PA. He was crying uncontrollably. With great distress, he informed me that his wife had died by suicide. This news was extremely shocking for me as well.

I have clearly stated that there should be no lapse in the police investigation. They must conduct a proper and thorough inquiry into the matter, and I have conveyed the same to the police. I also spoke to Gauri’s father, who is in deep sorrow, which I fully understand.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: Wife Of Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA Dies By Suicide In Worli; Family Alleges...
article-image

Incidents like this leave a lasting pain and numb the mind. It is impossible to know what may be happening in someone’s personal life. This sudden and tragic incident has left me deeply disturbed.

— Office of Pankaja Munde, Mumbai

FPJ Shorts
Belapur–Panvel Suburban Services Halted For Over 2 Hours, Commuters Stranded
Belapur–Panvel Suburban Services Halted For Over 2 Hours, Commuters Stranded
The Liver Doc Criticises Sonali Bendre's Claim In Naturopathy Curing Cancer, Says 'Expected Better From You'
The Liver Doc Criticises Sonali Bendre's Claim In Naturopathy Curing Cancer, Says 'Expected Better From You'
Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case
Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case
'Unnko Icon Banaiye Na...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls APJ Abdul Kalam 'Real Muslim Icon' | VIDEO
'Unnko Icon Banaiye Na...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls APJ Abdul Kalam 'Real Muslim Icon' | VIDEO

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Belapur–Panvel Suburban Services Halted For Over 2 Hours, Commuters Stranded

Belapur–Panvel Suburban Services Halted For Over 2 Hours, Commuters Stranded

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case

Environment Minister Pankaja Munde Issues Statement On Her PA’s Wife’s Suicide Case

'Unnko Icon Banaiye Na...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls APJ Abdul Kalam 'Real Muslim Icon' |...

'Unnko Icon Banaiye Na...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls APJ Abdul Kalam 'Real Muslim Icon' |...

Railways Doubles Coach Capacity Of Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat To Meet Rising Demand

Railways Doubles Coach Capacity Of Nagpur–Indore Vande Bharat To Meet Rising Demand

Central Railway Detects 9.63 Lakh Irregular Travel Cases, Recovers ₹40.59 Crore In Fines

Central Railway Detects 9.63 Lakh Irregular Travel Cases, Recovers ₹40.59 Crore In Fines