 Mumbai Tragedy: Wife Of Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA Dies By Suicide In Worli; Family Alleges Harassment
Gauri Palve, wife of Anant Garje, a personal assistant to the state Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Munde, was found hanging at her house in the Worli area on Saturday evening, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Tragedy: Wife Of Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA Dies By Suicide In Worli; Family Alleges Harassment | Representational Image

Mumbai: The wife of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's personal assistant allegedly committed suicide at her residence in central Mumbai due to a domestic dispute, police said on Sunday.

Victim Found Hanging at Worli Residence

Gauri Palve, wife of Anant Garje, a personal assistant to the state Animal Husbandry and Environment Minister Munde, was found hanging at her house in the Worli area on Saturday evening, an official said.

The couple had tied the knot in February this year, and Palve was a doctor at the dental department at the civic-run KEM Hospital, he said.

Family Alleges Harassment, Demands Thorough Probe

According to the police, Palve's family has alleged that she was tortured and harassed by her husband, and this led her to take the extreme step. They have demanded a thorough investigation into the death.

How the Mumbai Metro Is Rewriting Real Estate Demand Across MMR
article-image

As per preliminary information, the suicide is suspected to be a result of domestic disputes, the official said, adding that an accidental death report has been registered and a probe is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

