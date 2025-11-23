 Mumbai To Experience Rains In November! Know How Cyclone Senyar Will Impact Weather In Coastal Maharashtra
A weather system in the Bay of Bengal may develop into Cyclone Senyar, affecting parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has noted a low-pressure area forming around November 22, likely intensifying by November 24. Light rain is anticipated in the Konkan region, including Mumbai and nearby areas, on November 23 and 24.

Manasi Kamble
Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
Mumbai To Experience Rains In November! Know How Cyclone Senyar Will Impact Weather In Coastal Maharashtra

Mumbai: A developing weather system in the Bay of Bengal, which may strengthen into Cyclone Senyar, is poised to subtly influence parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, over the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has identified a low-pressure area forming around November 22, which is expected to intensify into a depression by November 24.

Meteorologists expect this circulation to carry moisture into Maharashtra’s coastal regions. Light rain is forecast for the Konkan belt, including Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, on November 23 and 24. While the rain is not expected to be heavy, its arrival could mark a shift in the weather after a prolonged dry spell.

For Mumbai, this means a chance of light to moderate rain in the next couple of days, especially in coastal and western parts, according to regional forecasts. The influence of the system may also bring more cloud cover, especially during the afternoons and evenings, making the city’s skies feel more unsettled than usual.

The core impact of Cyclone Senyar, however, remains concentrated far from the mainland, over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where heavy to hefty rain and rough sea conditions are expected.

Pune is likely to see only a minor effect from the system. The city may experience partly cloudy skies and a small rise in night temperatures due to increased moisture, but significant rainfall is not anticipated.

Currently, no severe weather warnings have been issued for Mumbai or Pune. Still, meteorological experts advise residents, especially in coastal Maharashtra, to monitor forecasts closely. As the system evolves, local weather centres will continue to provide timely updates.

