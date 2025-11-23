Navi Mumbai News: Police Rescue Two Women Forced Into Illegal Prostitution In Vashi; Three Arrested |

Navi Mumbai: Authorities in Navi Mumbai have exposed a flesh trade operation based in a hotel in Vashi's APMC region and saved two women who were coerced into prostitution. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell conducted the operation after receiving particular complaints from residents who believed illegal activities were occurring at the hotel.

Officers initially dispatched a fake customer to confirm the details. After the suspicions were validated, a raid took place on November 20. Within the location, authorities discovered two women who had been forced into sex work. They were swiftly moved to safety and subsequently relocated to a rehabilitation center where they are obtaining assistance and guidance.

Also Watch

Senior Police Inspector Pritviraj Ghorpade, who headed the operation, stated that the team apprehended three persons from the hotel. Among those arrested are the hotel manager, a waiter, and an agent thought to be responsible for coercing women into the trade. Law enforcement stated that the suspects collaborated to operate the scheme, taking advantage of vulnerable women for financial gain, according to report by PTI.

A FIR has been filed under Sections 143(3) for trafficking and 3(5) for shared intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to applicable sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The hotel proprietor, who has also been cited in the matter, is presently fleeing. Authorities stated they are persistently working to locate the fleeing owner and are probing if additional women were harmed.

Similar Incident

The Mumbai police uncovered an illegal prostitution racket at Pramila Bar and Restaurant, Chembur, following a tip-off. A joint operation by RCF and Tilak Nagar police led to the arrest of the bar manager, owner, and a customer on October 4. Police received credible information about the illegal activities and deployed a decoy who confirmed the charges for sexual services.

During the raid, a female bartender was caught accepting Rs 1,000 from the decoy. Eight women, allegedly involved in prostitution, were found working there. They revealed they were introduced to the bar manager, Nishikant Sahu, who confessed to running the racket with bar owner Vasant Shetty. Cases were filed under relevant laws, and investigations are ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/