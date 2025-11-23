Navi Mumbai Police Bust Flesh Trade Racket At Vashi Hotel; Three Arrested And Two Women Rescued

Police have busted a flesh trade racket at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and arrested three persons in this connection. | Representational Image

Thane: Police have busted a flesh trade racket at a hotel in Navi Mumbai and arrested three persons in this connection, officials said on Sunday.

Two Women Rescued in Vashi Hotel Raid

Two women, who were being forced into prostitution, were rescued during a raid conducted at the hotel in the APMC area of Vashi, on November 20, they said.

The police's anti-human trafficking cell launched the operation after receiving complaints, and deployed a decoy customer to confirm illegal activities at the hotel, Senior Police Inspector Pritviraj Ghorpade said.

Following the raid, the police arrested the hotel manager, a waiter and an agent, who pushed women into the flesh trade, he said.

Two women were rescued and shifted to a rehabilitation home.

Accused Booked Under Trafficking Charges

An FIR was registered against the accused under Sections 143(3) (trafficking of persons) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The hotel owner, who has also been named in the FIR, is currently absconding, the police said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)