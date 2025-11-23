 'Unnko Icon Banaiye Na...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls APJ Abdul Kalam 'Real Muslim Icon' | VIDEO
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticised divisive remarks in the election campaign, specifically addressing comments by Maulana Arshad Madani about government actions aimed at suppressing Muslims. Fadnavis emphasised the importance of figures like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, asserting that he is the "real icon for Muslims"

Manasi Kamble
Updated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 06:20 PM IST
'Unnko Icon Banaiye Na...': Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls APJ Abdul Kalam 'Real Muslim Icon'

Mumbai: A recent political comment has drawn public attention after a senior leader strongly criticised what he described as divisive remarks made during the election campaign.

The remarks surfaced during a conversation in which Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis questioned when there are leaders like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, why one should make others an icon. He also stated that Dr Kalam is the 'real icon for Muslims'.

While addressing with the press in Nagur, CM Fadnavis responded to a question about Maulana Arshad Madani, who had claimed that certain actions taken by the government in a region he described were aimed at suppressing Muslims.

To support his point, he highlighted the life and legacy of former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam. Calling him the “real icon of Muslims,” he said Kalam commands deep respect across communities, and his life stands as proof that dignity, knowledge, and service to the nation can uplift an entire generation. He encouraged people to look up to such figures who inspire unity rather than division.

Maulana Arshad Madani's Facebook post

Maulana Arshad Madani's Facebook post | Facebook (Screengrab)

CM Fadnavis stated, "Look, in India, people like A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who became our President, he is the real icon of the Muslims. When we see him, our heads bow down with respect. And he always kept his head up. Make him an icon. Why do you make others an icon?"

This statement by CM Devendra Fadnavis comes after a Facebook post by Maulana Arshad Madani stating, "Dividing the people on the basis of religion is weakening the country. Looking at what is happening, we are forced to say that the sectarian forces are bent on eradicating both Islam and Muslims," following a YouTube video of Maulana Arshad Madani speaking about Muslim leadership and sectarianism.

