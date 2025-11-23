 Mumbai-Nashik Highway Accident Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Injured; Family Was Returning From Haldi Celebration
A tragic accident on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway resulted in the deaths of two young men, Mayuresh Chaudhary (27) and Jayesh Shende (25), near Atgaon. A third person, Harshal Jadhav, the driver, was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Shahapur sub-district hospital.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Nashik Highway Accident Claims Two Lives, Leaves One Injured; Family Was Returning From Haldi Celebration | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic accident on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway has claimed the lives of two young men and left a third injured. The incident occurred near Atgaon, in the Shahapur area, when a car returning from a Haldi ceremony lost control and crashed into a rock.

The victims have been identified as Mayuresh Chaudhary (27) and Jayesh Shende (25). A third person, Harshal Jadhav, who was driving the vehicle, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Shahapur sub-district hospital.

According to police reports, the three men had attended a Haldi ceremony at Pendhargal and were on their way back home early Sunday morning. As they drove on the highway, the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle veered off course and struck a large rock, causing severe damage, the car was virtually destroyed in the crash.

Local residents and first responders rushed to the scene and helped bring the injured to the hospital. Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital declared Mayuresh Chaudhary and Jayesh Shende dead upon arrival. The driver, Harshal Jadhav, was admitted and is receiving medical care, as per report by Loksatta.

The Shahapur police have registered an accident case and launched a detailed investigation. Officials are examining whether speed, road conditions, or any other factor contributed to the crash.

The sudden deaths have cast a shadow over the community in Shahapur, where grief has spread among friends and relatives. The tragedy has prompted calls for greater road safety awareness, especially on highway stretches that see frequent celebrations and travel during family gatherings.

