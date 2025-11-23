 Attention Commuters! Kalyan East–West Bridge Repair To Affect Traffic For Ten Days, Thane Police Announces Diversions
The Thane Traffic Department has announced traffic restrictions from November 25 to December 4 for repair work on the Kalyan East–West bridge. Vehicles from Kalyan East will be redirected to ensure safety and prevent congestion during maintenance. Authorities stress the urgency of the repairs for long-term safety and encourage citizens to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, November 23, 2025, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
Attention Commuters! Kalyan Bridge Repair To Affect Traffic For Ten Days, Thane Police Announces Diversions | FPJ

Thane: The Thane Traffic Department has issued a detailed advisory announcing traffic restrictions between November 25 and December 4 due to repair work on the crucial Kalyan East–West connecting bridge. The bridge, which carries thousands of daily commuters, requires urgent maintenance and strengthening. To prevent congestion and ensure road safety, authorities have decided to control and divert traffic for the entire ten-day period.

According to the official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Thane City, vehicles heading toward the bridge from Kalyan East for essential and nonessential travel will not be allowed to use the main entry point. The notice explains that the repair work is essential for long-term structural safety and cannot be postponed. Officials have urged citizens to cooperate and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Local residents say the bridge is a lifeline for daily movement across the city. Many fear long travel times but also acknowledge the need for timely repairs. Shopkeepers near the bridge shared that morning hours often see heavy traffic and that diversions will be challenging but necessary.

As per the advisory, vehicles coming from Kalyan West toward the bridge must use the designated alternate internal roads leading toward Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Similarly, all vehicles approaching the area from outside Kalyan have been asked to use alternate highway and connector routes identified by the traffic police. Only emergency services, including ambulances, fire brigade, and essential police vehicles will be exempt from the restrictions.

The curbs will remain in force from midnight on November 25 until midnight on December 4. Thane Police has requested commuters to plan their travel carefully and allow extra time for daily routines. In a public appeal, officials said the aim is smooth and safe traffic movement for everyone and urged citizens to cooperate fully with on ground police teams managing diversions.

Authorities added that the repair work will ultimately benefit the community by improving road safety and ensuring the long term stability of one of Kalyan’s most important routes.

