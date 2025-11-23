Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Clears Long-Pending Skywalk Project At Koparkhairane Sector 15

NMMC Clears Long-Pending Skywalk Project At Koparkhairane Sector 15 | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved the construction of a long-pending skywalk at Koparkhairane Sector 15 — a project expected to ease severe pedestrian-induced traffic congestion on the busy Vashi–Koparkhairane corridor. The decision comes after nearly two decades of demands from residents and follows years of chaotic movement between D-Mart Chowk and Teen Tanki, where heavy pedestrian crossings routinely choke traffic.

The Rs 6.59-crore skywalk, to be built near Gulabchand Dairy, will include an escalator on one side and a lift on the other, aiming to offer safer and more convenient access for senior citizens, pregnant women and daily commuters. The stretch is one of Navi Mumbai’s busiest, with regular jams reported between 9.30 am and 1–1.30 pm, and again from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm. Except at Juhu Gaon, most congestion points—Vashi Sectors 9–10, 15–16, R.F. Naik Chowk and Koparkhairane Sector 15—are linked to uncontrolled pedestrian movement.

While a skywalk already exists between Vashi Sector 9–10 markets, its limited usage has raised concerns about whether the new structure will achieve the intended decongestion. Residents argue that the Koparkhairane junction faces far worse pedestrian surges, especially during evenings when commuters walk from the railway station through Sectors 15 to 18.

The proposed location is surrounded by dense residential pockets—Sectors 5 to 8 on one side and Sectors 15 to 18 on the other—along with schools, colleges, markets, bus stops and one of the city’s highest concentrations of unauthorized hawkers. "Accidents are frequent here, including the death of a newspaper vendor four years ago. Earlier, vehicles could switch lanes through gaps in the median, but these were sealed following repeated demands from traffic police," a resident from Koparkhairane said.

Former corporator Ravindra Mhatre had even undertaken two indefinite hunger strikes for various civic issues, including the demand for this skywalk.

“NMMC will construct the skywalk at Koparkhairane Sector 15 at an estimated cost of Rs 6.59 crore. Tendering will begin soon. With an escalator and a lift, senior citizens, pregnant women and ailing persons will be able to use the skywalk easily,” said an officer from NMMC.

The skywalk will stand 5 metres high, 3.5 metres wide and approximately 12 metres long. Construction is expected to begin after completion of the tendering process.

