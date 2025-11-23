Anger Grows In Bhiwandi Over Sudden Demolition From Anjur Phata To Rajiv Gandhi Chowk

Growing Public Anger In Bhiwandi Over Demolition Without Compensation Evicting Citizens Without Relief Is Grave Injustice Say Former Public Representatives |

Bhiwandi: Tension continues to escalate in Bhiwandi over the sudden demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation along the Anjur Phata to Rajiv Gandhi Chowk stretch as part of the road-widening project. Citizens have expressed strong resentment over the bulldozing of homes and commercial properties without compensation, alleging that the action is both unlawful and inhumane.

In a joint meeting held at Nagina Marriage Hall, members of the Kalyan Road Vyapari va Rahwasi Sangharsh Samiti and the Religious Site Protection and Harmony Committee condemned the move and labelled it the most serious aspect of the ongoing road widening.

The meeting was attended by several prominent former public representatives, including former MLAs Abdul Rashid Tahir Momin, Rupesh Mhatre and Dr. Vijay Kamble, along with social and political leaders. All speakers unanimously criticised the demolition campaign.

Demolishing shops, houses and sources of livelihood on a 24-hour notice violates both the law and basic humanity the former elected representatives asserted.

They argued that the civic action — executed without panchanama, without alternative accommodation and without compensation qualifies as administrative excess and fundamental injustice.

Speakers warned that if the Municipal Commissioner continues with what they called a unilateral and insensitive policy the entire Bhiwandi city may be compelled to launch a mass agitation.

They stressed that under development projects, no authority has the right to render people homeless and jobless. Fair compensation, alternative space and sufficient time for relocation are the legal and moral rights of affected citizens, they added.

Several traders, residents and caretakers of religious establishments also expressed grave concern at the meeting, noting that numerous families have already been pushed into distress due to the sudden demolitions. They added that if the present pattern extends from Rajiv Gandhi Chowk towards Kalyan Road and Temghar, thousands of people are likely to be affected.

The Sangharsh Samiti announced that a written explanation has been demanded from Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar regarding the demolition carried out without compensation. The body warned that if there is no clear assurance on the protection of citizens rights a large-scale city-wide protest movement within constitutional limits will be launched.

Citizens and civil organisations emphasised that the core issue is forced eviction without compensation which threatens both livelihood and shelter and this, they said, is rapidly becoming the central driving force behind the emerging agitation in Bhiwandi.

