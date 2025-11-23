Navi Mumbai: Heavy Vehicles Banned During Peak Hours On Mandwa Jetty–Alibag Road To Curb Accidents; Check Timings

Heavy Vehicles Banned During Peak Hours On Mandwa Jetty–Alibag Road To Curb Accidents | FPJ Photo

Navi Mumbai: For the convenience of tourists and to reduce rising accidents on the Mandwa Jetty–Alibag road, the Raigad district administration has imposed permanent, time-bound restrictions on heavy vehicles along the busy coastal route.

The order, issued by Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale, bans the movement of heavy vehicles daily from 8 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 8 pm, effective immediately and until further orders. Essential-goods carriers transporting milk, fuel, cooking gas, medicines, oxygen, vegetables, and water are exempted from the restriction, along with police, fire brigade, and ambulance services.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Collector Jawale said, “The ban was decided considering the safety and security of school-going students and commuters using the Mandwa jetty.”

Officials said the narrow Mandwa Jetty–Alibag stretch faces chronic congestion due to the heavy tourist inflow toward Alibag, Mandwa, Kihim, Aksi, and Nagaon. The route also witnesses regular movement of dumpers, trucks carrying soil and gravel, and cement mixers supplying ongoing construction works. Added to this are the private vehicles arriving via Ro-Ro and passenger ferry services from Mumbai, significantly increasing traffic density.

The accumulating pressure has led to frequent minor and major accidents — some fatal — with incidents steadily rising. “Managing traffic on this narrow stretch has become critical for the safety of locals, students, and the large number of tourists visiting the region,” an official from the District Information Office said.

Weekend congestion is particularly severe, with long queues of vehicles from Mumbai delaying students, tourists, and even ambulances. The administration expects the new restrictions to ease traffic flow during peak hours and enhance overall road safety.