Mumbai Coastal Road Update: BMC Floats Tender For 320-Metre Missing Link Of 7.25-Km Promenade From Lotus Jetty To Baroda Palace At Worli

Mumbai: The BMC has floated a tender for the construction of a 320-metre stretch the missing link of the planned 7.25-km promoneade from Lotus Jetty to Baroda Palace at Worli along the Mumbai Coastal Road. The estimated cost of the work is around Rs 9.64 crores and the work is expected to completed before next monsoon.

Promenade Longer Than Marine Drive; Major Sections Already Open

The 7.25 km long and 8 to 20 metre width promenade, which stretches from Priyadarshini Park to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL), is more than twice the length of the iconic 3.5-kilometre Marine Drive promenade.

Two major sections of promoneade— a 2.75-kilometre stretch from Priyadarshani Park to Haji Ali, and a 2.5-kilometre stretch between Baroda Palace to Worli seaface has already been opened to the public on August 15.

2.25 km Promenade Stretches Await Opening; MCZMA Clearance Received

The civic body is yet to open 2.25 km of the promenade, which includes three stretches: 400 m from the MSRDC office to Tunnel Canopy (north end), 800 m from Haji Ali to Lotus Jetty and 730 m from Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk to J.K. Kapoor Chowk, Worli.

The BMC received Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) clearance in June 2025. Post monsoon the BMC has now invited tender for the 320 metre stretch of the promenade.

Pre-Bid Meeting Set for Nov 28; Work Expected to Begin Next Year

The pre-bid meeting for the work is scheduled for November 28 at BMC's Engineer Hub in Worli, with the deadline for bid submission set for December 8.

According to a senior civic official, work on the stretch from Lotus Jetty to Baroda Palace is expected to begin next year and is likely to be completed by June 2026. The section from Haji Ali to Lotus Jetty will take an additional year to complete, as construction will commence only after the underground car parking at Haji Ali is finished.

Promenade Part of Mumbai Coastal Road Project Worth Nearly ₹14,000 Crore

Part of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, the 10.58-km, 8-lane expressway connects Worli to Marine Drive at a cost of Rs 13,984 crore. The promenade offers spaces for walking, jogging, and cycling.

