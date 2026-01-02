 Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy

Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy

MPCB has expanded the White Category to 850 non-polluting industries, offering permanent online approval with zero environmental fees. The move is set to boost home-based, cottage and small-scale industries while accelerating employment and economic growth across Maharashtra.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Pollution Control Board expands the White Category by adding 850 non-polluting industries, easing approvals and boosting small-scale businesses across the state | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 02: In a major step towards implementing environmentally friendly policies for industries, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has included 850 industries in the White Category, alongside the categories of Red, Orange, Green, White and Blue.

The decision has been taken under the state government’s Ease of Doing Business policy and in accordance with the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

No environmental fees, simplified registration process

“In February, the CPCB had included only 54 industrial establishments in the White Category. Subsequently, the MPCB included 222 industrial establishments. Now, this number has been increased to 850, and the full list has been published. These 850 industries will not be charged any environmental fees, which will provide a significant boost to home, cottage and small-scale industries. These establishments will only need to submit a one-page application for registration. Upon receipt of the application, they will be granted immediate online permission,” the MPCB said in its statement on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental Clearance Under Ease Of Doing Business Policy
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Anupamaa Written Update, January 2: Chawl Turns Against Ishani & Jaspreet After Their Return From The Police Station
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray
Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110 Candidates In Fray

Permanent permissions to spur employment

MPCB Member Secretary Devender Singh said, “These 850 industries will no longer have to wait for environmental permits, as industries in this category will receive permanent permission for establishment with a single application, which will create significant employment opportunities.”

Maharashtra first to include such a large number

MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam said, “The MPCB will be the first board in the country, and Maharashtra the first state, to include such a large number of industries in the White Category. Introducing 850 industries in the White Category will provide a significant boost to home-based industries, cottage industries and small-scale industries in both urban and rural areas, thereby accelerating the rural economy.”

Relief for household and cottage industries

“This step will provide relief to various small-scale industries operating at the household level, such as handmade jewellery making, environmentally friendly incense sticks and dhoop manufacturing, computer assembly, TV, VCR and tape recorder assembly industries, electrical and electronics bookbinding, cement pipe and mosaic tile manufacturing establishments, leather and footwear industries that do not involve chemical processing, papad industries, flour mills, spice blending and dried fish processing centres,” the MPCB added.

Background of White Category classification

The CPCB had issued directions under Section 18(1)(b) of the Water (P&CP) Act, 1974, and the Air (P&CP) Act, 1981, regarding harmonisation of classification of industrial sectors into Red, Orange, Green, White and Blue categories.

The CPCB developed a scoring methodology to classify industries based on the Pollution Index (PI), which is a function of water pollution, air pollution and hazardous waste generation.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Air Pollution: MPCB Shuts 4 RMC Plants, Slaps ₹1.87 Crore Fine On 37 Others As BMC Steps Up...
article-image

Based on this methodology, the CPCB classifies sectors under red, orange, green and other categories. In 2016, the CPCB introduced the White Category as a new category for sectors that are “practically non-polluting”.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental...

Maharashtra News: MPCB Adds 850 Industries To White Category, Grants Zero-Fee Environmental...

KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins

KDMC Elections Witness Major Political Upset As Mahayuti Secures 20 Unopposed Wins

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110...

Pune Civic Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction) To Go Solo As BJP Alliance Fails; 110...

BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners...

BMC Elections 2026: Colaba–Cuffe Parade Left With No Opposition To BJP After Alliance Partners...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus...

Maharashtra News: MSRTC Sees Sharp Rise In UPI Ticket Payments As Passengers Embrace Cashless Bus...