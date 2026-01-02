BMC Elections 2026: BJP Drops 27 Former Corporators, Fields Outsiders And Turncoats In Mumbai Civic Polls

BJP Drops 27 Former Corporators, Fields Outsiders And Turncoats In Mumbai Civic Polls | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 02: Even as the BJP has fielded several outsiders in the 2026 BMC elections, nearly 27 of its former corporators have been left out of the candidate list.

Candidate composition in Mahayuti alliance

Representing the Mahayuti alliance, the BJP has announced 137 candidates for the elections, though the nominations of two were rejected due to incomplete documentation. Of the 137, around 54 are former corporators or their family members, while 15 outsiders were given tickets.

Former UBT and Congress corporators nominated

Five candidates from Shiv Sena (UBT) who later joined the BJP have also been nominated, including former UBT corporators Tejasvee Ghosalkar (Ward 2), Archana Bhalerao (Ward 126), Varsh Shetye (Ward 155), Asha Tayde (Ward 157), and Akansha Shetye (Ward 158).

Additionally, former Congress corporator Sameer Desai, who joined Shiv Sena and later the BJP, has seen his wife Rajul Desai nominated from Ward 40.

List of former corporators denied tickets

However, the BJP has dropped several former corporators from its candidate list. Those denied a ticket include Jagdish Ojha, Harish Cheda, Vidyarthi Singh, Asavari Patil, Pravin Shah, Anjali Khedkar, Bina Doshi, Pratibha Girkar, Priyanka More, Sunita Yadav, Surekha Patil, Sagar Singh Thakur, Sejal Desai, Daksha Patel, Deepak Thakur, Ranjana Patil, Renu Hansraj, Jyoti Alvani, Samita Kamble, Vaishali Patil, Suryakant Gavli, Bindu Trivedi, Krishnaveni Reddy, Nehal Shah, Minal Patel, Jyotsna Mehta, and Atul Shah.

Reasons for exclusions

Some candidates have lost their wards due to reservation changes, while others were dropped due to their performance in office. Meanwhile, a total of 27 former corporators have been dropped from the list.

