 BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link Lights Up With Voter Awareness Message Ahead Of Civic Body Polls | Video
In a bid to combat voter apathy, the Bandra–Worli Sea Link in Mumbai flashed a message urging Mumbaikars to vote in the upcoming BMC elections. The Bandra–Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a powerful digital message: "Your vote is royal, democracy will strengthen." Videos of the illuminated bridge had already gone viral on social media.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:16 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As the city gears up for the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15, 2026, the State Election Commission (SEC) took its awareness campaign to one of Mumbai’s most iconic landmarks. On New Year’s Day, the Bandra–Worli Sea Link was illuminated with a powerful digital message: "Your vote is royal, democracy will strengthen."

A Viral Call To Action

The display, which lit up the architectural marvel against the night sky, was designed to encourage civic participation among Mumbaikars. By the night of January 1, videos of the illuminated bridge had already gone viral across social media platforms X (formerly Twitter). The footage, capturing the message reflected in the Arabian Sea, has garnered thousands of views, with citizens praising the creative approach to voter education.

article-image

Strengthening Local Democracy

The BMC elections, often referred to as crucial local body polls due to the corporation's massive budget and influence, are seeing a renewed push for higher voter turnout. Historically, urban areas like Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai have faced challenges with 'voter apathy.'

To counter this, the SEC’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation) initiative is utilising high-visibility locations to remind residents that their municipal vote is the foundation of local governance.

The 2026 BMC polls are particularly important as they follow a period of intense political shifts in Maharashtra. With all 227 seats up for grabs, major alliances, including the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, alongside MNS now, are in a fierce battle for control of Asia’s richest civic body.

