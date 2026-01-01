BMC Elections 2026: Over 1.03 Crore Voters To Cast Ballots At 10,231 Polling Stations Across Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 01: A total of 1,03,44,315 voters will exercise their voting rights in the BMC Election 2026, with 10,231 polling stations set up across Mumbai. To boost voter turnout, 702 polling stations will be located in housing societies, 181 in enclosed spaces, 312 in semi-enclosed areas, and 209 in open spaces.

Final list of polling stations prepared for all wards

The BMC has prepared a final list of polling stations for all 227 wards. Polling stations have been selected in schools, colleges, government and semi-government buildings, as well as private premises.

More than 5,000 polling stations in private buildings

A total of 5,143 polling stations will be set up in private buildings, including 2,710 in enclosed spaces, 1,378 in semi-enclosed areas, and 1,055 in open locations.

Facilities planned for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities

Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani said, “The allocation of polling stations has been planned based on ward-wise population, number of voters, and geographical conditions. To avoid any inconvenience or confusion on polling day, voters should confirm their designated polling station in advance. For a smooth voting process, special facilities will be provided for persons with disabilities, senior citizens and women.”

Total voters: 1,03,44,315

Total polling stations: 10,231

In government/semi-government buildings: 4,386

Enclosed spaces: 2,387

Semi-enclosed spaces: 880

Open spaces: 1,119

