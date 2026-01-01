Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Deploys Ward-Wise Teams To Monitor Candidates’ Campaign Expenditure

BMC Deploys Ward-Wise Teams To Monitor Candidates’ Campaign Expenditure | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Jan 01: With the successful submission of candidate forms, contestants are now ready to launch their campaigns for the BMC Elections 2026. However, each candidate is required to maintain a daily account of all election expenditures from the date of filing their nominations.

The Accounts Officer of the Election Expenditure Monitoring Team will verify spending on public meetings, campaign processions and related activities, while documenting measures taken to prevent any potential malpractices.

Ward-wise monitoring teams formed

For the BMC Elections, ward-wise monitoring teams have been formed to ensure effective control over election-related expenditures. A meeting of these officials was held at the BMC Headquarters on Thursday, attended by Chief Accountant (Finance) Vaishali Desai, Financial Advisor and Chief Accounts Officer of Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari Charulekha Khot, and accounts officials from all civic administrative departments.

Review of compliance and enforcement mechanisms

The meeting included a detailed review of candidates' election expenditures, compliance with spending limits and implementation of the Election Commission’s guidelines.

The functioning of expenditure inspectors, audit teams, surveillance squads and video monitoring units was examined. Officials were instructed to maintain accurate records of campaign expenses, monitor suspicious financial transactions and take immediate action against illegal spending. All departments were directed to coordinate closely to ensure a transparent and fair election process.

State Election Commission guidelines outlined

In an order dated February 15, 2024, the State Election Commission prescribed procedures for candidates in local self-government elections to submit their election expenditure accounts and related documentation.

Accordingly, candidates are required to conduct all election-related spending through a separate bank account. They must submit details of funds received, including personal funds, party contributions, gifts and loans, using Form 1, and details of expenses incurred using Form 2, within 30 days of the election results, along with an affidavit in Form 3. A standard rate list has also been prepared for commonly used campaign materials based on prevailing local rates.

Acknowledgement receipts to be issued

Gajanan Bellale, Assistant Commissioner (Assessment & Collection), said, “The officials have been instructed that after submission, candidates must be provided with an acknowledgement receipt as per Form 4, and both the candidate and the concerned office are required to maintain these records.”

