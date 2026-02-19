 'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At India AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At India AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Row

'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At India AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Row

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi reacted strongly after Bill Gates did not deliver his scheduled keynote at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. While the Gates Foundation confirmed he would not speak, it said the organisation remains committed to India. Gates’ absence comes amid renewed scrutiny following his mention in recently released Epstein files.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai, Feb 19: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday reacted sharply after Bill Gates did not deliver his scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Gates had been slated to speak on the fourth day of the summit.

Taking to X, Chaturvedi wrote that the decision was much needed and described it as the arrogance of power being tamed. She added that there was no keynote, no presence and no welcome on an international platform hosted by India, calling it a moment of moral clarity. She also referred to justice for women and said the fight for their dignity is a worthy one, urging people to show moral courage as the world watches.

Gates Foundation Confirms Change In Schedule

In an official statement posted on social media, the Gates Foundation said that after careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates would not be delivering his keynote address. The foundation said it would instead be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who would speak later at the summit.

FPJ Shorts
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
TCS, Tata Group Partner With OpenAI To Develop AI Infrastructure In India
NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
NBA Star LaMelo Ball Walks Away Unharmed After Downtown Charlotte Car Crash; Video
'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At India AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Row
'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At India AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Row
'AI For All': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pitches India As Architect Of Democratic AI At Inaugural Ceremony Of Summit In Delhi
'AI For All': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Pitches India As Architect Of Democratic AI At Inaugural Ceremony Of Summit In Delhi

The statement added that the Gates Foundation remains fully committed to its work in India to advance shared health and development goals.

Earlier this week, reports had suggested that Gates would skip the summit during his India visit. The foundation had initially denied those reports, maintaining that he would deliver the keynote as scheduled.

Visit To Andhra Pradesh And Fresh Scrutiny

Gates arrived in India earlier this week and visited Andhra Pradesh, where he met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Several projects supported by the foundation were inaugurated during the visit.

His absence from the summit also comes amid public outrage following his mention in the newly released Epstein files, a tranche containing millions of documents that have drawn global attention.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At...
'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At...
European Union Aviation Safety Agency Suspends VSR Ventures' TCO Authorisation After 2023 Learjet...
European Union Aviation Safety Agency Suspends VSR Ventures' TCO Authorisation After 2023 Learjet...
OpenAI To Open New Offices In Mumbai & Bengaluru, To Expand Footprint Beyond New Delhi
OpenAI To Open New Offices In Mumbai & Bengaluru, To Expand Footprint Beyond New Delhi
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily...
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Son Jay Seeks Probe Into 'Serious Lapses', Says Black Box Not Easily...
Agra Fort To Host Grand Shiv Jayanti Utsav Today; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath...
Agra Fort To Host Grand Shiv Jayanti Utsav Today; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath...