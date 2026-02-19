'Arrogance Tamed': Sena UBT Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Reacts As Bill Gates Skips Keynote Address At India AI Summit Amid Epstein Files Row

Mumbai, Feb 19: Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday reacted sharply after Bill Gates did not deliver his scheduled keynote address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Gates had been slated to speak on the fourth day of the summit.

Taking to X, Chaturvedi wrote that the decision was much needed and described it as the arrogance of power being tamed. She added that there was no keynote, no presence and no welcome on an international platform hosted by India, calling it a moment of moral clarity. She also referred to justice for women and said the fight for their dignity is a worthy one, urging people to show moral courage as the world watches.

Gates Foundation Confirms Change In Schedule

In an official statement posted on social media, the Gates Foundation said that after careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit’s key priorities, Mr Gates would not be delivering his keynote address. The foundation said it would instead be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who would speak later at the summit.

The statement added that the Gates Foundation remains fully committed to its work in India to advance shared health and development goals.

Earlier this week, reports had suggested that Gates would skip the summit during his India visit. The foundation had initially denied those reports, maintaining that he would deliver the keynote as scheduled.

Visit To Andhra Pradesh And Fresh Scrutiny

Gates arrived in India earlier this week and visited Andhra Pradesh, where he met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan. Several projects supported by the foundation were inaugurated during the visit.

His absence from the summit also comes amid public outrage following his mention in the newly released Epstein files, a tranche containing millions of documents that have drawn global attention.

