Thane: Police, FDA Bust Counterfeit BP Drug Racket; Fake 'Telma AM' Worth ₹8.94 Lakh Seized | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: In a major health concern, the police and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have unearthed a racket involved in the sale of counterfeit high blood pressure medicines and arrested two persons. The action led to the seizure of 2,795 strips of fake Telmisartan 40 mg and Amlodipine 5 mg IP collectively valued at Rs8,94,400.

FDA officials revealed that preliminary findings indicate that the seized tablets dissolve slowly in the body, rendering them ineffective and potentially dangerous. According to the police, the prime accused, Pankaj Upadhyay, 33, owner of ‘Shri Ram Pharma’ in Dombivli East was allegedly distributing the counterfeit stock. Vivek Rai, 35, a distributor based in Kandivali East has also been arrested.

With the racket's tentacles spread across Dombivli and Mumbai, officials confirmed that the spurious stock was sourced from Bihar and fake invoices were used to circulate the spurious drugs across multiple states. To dismantle the suspected intrastate network, teams have been dispatched to trace the main supplier and manufacturing source.

The counterfeit tablets were being sold in the name of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’s popular brand ‘Telma AM.

