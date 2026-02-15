 Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman
A paying guest has been accused of stealing two gold chains worth around ₹5.2 lakh from an elderly woman’s residence in Thane’s Chitalsar–Manpada area. The theft was discovered on February 13 after the jewellery went missing from a cupboard. Vartak Nagar Police have registered a case and launched efforts to trace the accused.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
A case of theft has been reported in the Chitalsar-Manpada area, where a woman staying as a paying guest is accused of stealing two gold chains worth approximately ₹5,20,000 from an elderly woman’s residence. | Representative Image (FPJ Photo)

Thane: A case of theft has been reported in the Chitalsar-Manpada area, where a woman staying as a paying guest is accused of stealing two gold chains worth approximately ₹5,20,000 from an elderly woman’s residence. The Vartak Nagar Police have registered a formal complaint and are investigating the matter.

​Incident Background

​The victim, Veronica Anthony (83), resides alone in the Tikujiniwadi Road locality. To provide her with company and support, her son-in-law, Kallukaran Devassy Francis (58), posted an advertisement on the real estate portal ‘99acres’ seeking a female paying guest.

​Responding to the ad, Priti Sanjay Singh, originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, contacted the family. After an initial visit on January 28, she agreed to move in for a monthly rent of ₹6,000, paying an advance of ₹4,000. She officially moved into the residence on February 1 and began commuting for work.

article-image

​Discovery of the Theft

​The theft came to light on February 13, when the family discovered that two gold chains, previously kept in a drawer of an iron cupboard in the bedroom on February 8, were missing. Despite a thorough search of the premises, the jewelry could not be found.

​Police Action

​Based on the circumstances, the victim's family has raised a strong suspicion against the paying guest, Priti Singh. A formal complaint has been filed by the son-in-law at the Vartak Nagar Police Station on behalf of the elderly victim.

​The police are currently tracing the suspect and verifying the documentation provided at the time of her move-in.

