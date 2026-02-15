Thane Crime: Paying Guest Accused Of Stealing Gold Chains Worth ₹5.20 Lakh From Elderly Woman

Thane: A case of theft has been reported in the Chitalsar-Manpada area, where a woman staying as a paying guest is accused of stealing two gold chains worth approximately ₹5,20,000 from an elderly woman’s residence. The Vartak Nagar Police have registered a formal complaint and are investigating the matter.
Incident Background
The victim, Veronica Anthony (83), resides alone in the Tikujiniwadi Road locality. To provide her with company and support, her son-in-law, Kallukaran Devassy Francis (58), posted an advertisement on the real estate portal ‘99acres’ seeking a female paying guest.
Responding to the ad, Priti Sanjay Singh, originally from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, contacted the family. After an initial visit on January 28, she agreed to move in for a monthly rent of ₹6,000, paying an advance of ₹4,000. She officially moved into the residence on February 1 and began commuting for work.
Discovery of the Theft
The theft came to light on February 13, when the family discovered that two gold chains, previously kept in a drawer of an iron cupboard in the bedroom on February 8, were missing. Despite a thorough search of the premises, the jewelry could not be found.
Police Action
Based on the circumstances, the victim's family has raised a strong suspicion against the paying guest, Priti Singh. A formal complaint has been filed by the son-in-law at the Vartak Nagar Police Station on behalf of the elderly victim.
The police are currently tracing the suspect and verifying the documentation provided at the time of her move-in.
