 13-Year-Old Boy Missing In Thane After Exam Day Argument Over Mobile Phone, Police Launch Search
13-Year-Old Boy Missing In Thane After Exam Day Argument Over Mobile Phone, Police Launch Search

A 13-year-old Class 6 student from Thane has been reported missing after leaving school following his annual exam on February 13. Kasarwadavli Police have registered a kidnapping case and launched a search operation. CCTV footage shows the boy exiting school and later near a food outlet at Patlipada, after which investigators lost his trail.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
A 13-year-old Class 6 student has been reported missing from Thane after leaving home for his annual school examinations. | File Pic

Thane: A 13-year-old Class 6 student has been reported missing from Thane after leaving home for his annual school examinations. Local authorities at the Kasarwadavli Police Station have officially registered a case of kidnapping and initiated a search operation.

​Background of the Incident

​According to police reports, the incident traces back to February 12, the eve of the student's final exams. The boy's mother had reportedly reprimanded him for spending excessive time on his mobile phone instead of studying.

​Despite the tension at home, the boy left for school as usual on the morning of February 13 to appear for his paper.

​Timeline of Events

​The school session concluded around 11:00 AM. When the boy failed to return home by the afternoon, his concerned parents contacted the school administration. Teachers confirmed that the student had attended his exam and departed the premises immediately after school hours.

​Investigation and Last Known Location

​Upon receiving the complaint, the police and parents reviewed surveillance footage to track the boy's movement.

​School CCTV Captured the student exiting the school gates after his exam.Further footage from the Ghodbunder Road vicinity showed the boy near a Burger King outlet in Patlipada.

​Progress has since hit a standstill as there is a lack of CCTV coverage beyond that specific point, making it difficult for investigators to determine his current direction of travel.

